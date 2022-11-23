Before the stockings are hung with care, before Saint Nicholas stuffs himself down the chimney to deliver presents, families will mark the start of holiday season by carrying on Thanksgiving traditions.
A few locals shared their unique holiday customs with the Herald-Zeitung:
The “Turkey-Off”
While many are breaking bread with family, Lareigh Mast and her husband take in members of the military who are away from their families during the holiday.
“My husband and a couple of his buddies from the Navy are from all over the U.S. — it made it a little hard for them to see family so we started hosting an annual Friendsgiving for anyone that doesn’t have family nearby or just wants a meal,” Mast said.
This will be the sixth year the couple takes in travelers from out of state, including their new neighbors who moved to Texas from out of state whom they recently befriended.
The holiday traditions don’t stop there.
Every year Mast and her husband compete in a match to see who produces the best turkey, and they can’t resist the urge to one-up the other competitor.
“He’s determined to beat me this year,” Mast said.
The family that plays together, stays together
Kim Bocola Roth and her family like to kick the holiday off by popping champagne — literally.
“Champagne starts off our holidays with a fun pop!,” Roth said. “Pop Pop is the popper and all of us kids (40s to teens) run outside to catch the cork.”
The goal — make the cork fly the highest and farthest.
The end result is a hilarious game that rivals a small football game with everyone attempting to catch the cork while trying not to fall into the pool.
Menu options
Kathy White Gibson and her family have the Thanksgiving menu planned weeks in advance — each member of the family contributing something each year.
“Sometimes we are surprised by new menu items, but it’s pretty much the same,” Gibson said. “We like what we like!”
Gibson’s table is filled with the usual Thanksgiving spread — turkey, ham, cornbread dressing, gravy, sweet potato casserole, green beans and pie, but occasionally she will get the odd dish here and there.
“In past years, I have told guests, ‘Bring what makes Thanksgiving special to you,’” Gibson said.
Now that Gibson has a young adult who claims she is gluten-free and dairy-free, she’s expecting a concoction of butternut squash and brussel sprout salad to make an appearance at the dinner table this year.
All the lights
While some have Thanksgiving on the brain, others are ready to shift gears to Christmas after the pie has been sliced.
Since Heather Andros was a child, she and her family would leave the house after dinner in search of Christmas lights.
“The tradition has lasted since my mom was younger,” Andros said.
Andros continues the tradition by checking out the Crazy Goat Display and Santa’s Ranch, and even enjoys kettle corn and hot chocolate while viewing the displays.
German roots
Others like Llan Allen are already skipping ahead to Christmas Eve dinner, which was always spent at the grandparents house.
For Christmas Eve dinner Allen honors her family’s German roots — sausage and raisin bread with butter was a must.
“That tradition began with my German great grandparents and me and my children carry it on still,” Allen said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.