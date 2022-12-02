There’s no need to travel all the way to the North Pole this year for a bit of Christmas magic because the Community Resource and Recreation Center of Canyon Lake (CRRC) is bringing Santa’s village straight to Comal County.
Starting Thursday, Dec. 8 CRRC invites families to go ice fishing at Frosty’s Ice House, stop by Santa’s Workshop for a toy, take a trip to the Elves’ house for face painting and visit the bakery to decorate cookies — all while getting stamps on their passports.
“It feels like magic,” said Tiffany Quiring, CRRC Canyon Lake development director. “Everyone here is waiting for North Pole Village.”
For the first time in the 20 years that the recreation center has held its North Pole Village event, admission for children comes at no cost thanks to generous donations from the community.
Admission for adults and kids are usually $5 each with funds going back into CRRC, but this year the children can experience the magic without cost holding families back from giving their children the Christmas experience, Quiring said.
“A lot of us are in families or grew up in families where we always had a parent or guardian that was making sure we had that Christmas spirit,” Quiring said. “There are a lot of families that can’t do that for whatever reason, so we’re excited that we’ll have a little bit of that Christmas spirit available for all kids.”
Some of that Christmas spirit would be lost if not for the volunteers who make North Pole Village possible.
Over 50 volunteers will help run the village, which includes a dazzling display of 40 to 50 decorated Christmas trees, festive live performances and a live nativity scene that performs a play four times a night.
When attendees step into the winter wonderland filled with 13 buildings, kids will be greeted with activities galore at each station, such as Santa’s house, where photos with the jolly old Saint Nicholas await.
“(When) you walk in, it’s warm and fuzzy, you get all the feelings, you see the sparkle and hear the Christmas music,” Quiring said.
Volunteers have also been as busy as elves preparing for the more than 2,000 people expected to walk through the doors of the North Pole by building structures like the cookie making station.
CRRC will provide sugar cookies for kids to decorate with plenty of icing and sprinkles to spark imagination and creativity.
“I think that the sugar cookie decorating is going to be just the coolest,” Quiring said. “It’s a lot of work to make cookies, freeze dough, roll out the dough and cook it — all that hard stuff is completely taken out of the sugar cookie decorating … (and) I’m really excited about seeing (how) the cookies turnout.”
Everyone, including the volunteers, get really into making the North Pole as realistic as possible with the volunteers even walking around like it’s chilly inside the recreation center, Quiring said.
The community along with event sponsors are a big part of North Pole Village by providing donations of hot chocolate, toys and more.
“There’s something obviously special about the holidays where everybody wants to be so sharing and giving, but we see that through and through with this community,” Quiring said. “They just show up with goodwill and gifts and thoughtfulness.”
As an annual event the Canyon Lake community looks forward to every year, Quiring and CRRC are working toward making it free for everyone next year by getting more sponsors and donations.
Kids and families can embark on a trip to the North Pole at CRRC Canyon Lake located on 125 Mabel Jones Dr. in Canyon Lake starting Thursday, Dec. 8 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. The event will continue Friday, Dec. 9 through Saturday, Dec. 10, and again on Thursday, Dec. 15 through Saturday, Dec. 17.
