Santa Claus makes his official arrival in New Braunfels on Nov. 18, as downtown plays host to the kickoff of the holiday festivities with a lighting event that includes thousands of twinkling lights surrounding the Main Plaza.
Streets around the Main Plaza will close at 5 p.m. The program begins at 6 p.m. with holiday music performed by the New Braunfels Community Band.
Mayor Rusty Brockman will address attendees at 6:30 p.m., count down and flip the switch, turning on the dazzling display of lights downtown.
“It really is the most wonderful time of the year,” said Stacey Dicke, the city’s parks and recreation director. “The Downtown Holiday Lighting marks the official start of the holiday season in New Braunfels. This event is truly a community tradition, made possible by the generous contributions from our longstanding event partners, like Comal County, New Braunfels Utilities, the New Braunfels Downtown Association and H-E-B.”
After the lights are on, Santa is scheduled to arrive on a New Braunfels Fire Department fire truck.
Once at the Main Plaza bandstand, families will have the opportunity to have their photo taken with Santa. Photos are $10 each, with the proceeds benefiting the New Braunfels Downtown Association. Only cash payments will be accepted, and no one will be allowed to enter the line after 8:30 p.m. Those already in line at 8:30 p.m. will still be served.
The New Braunfels Community Band and the Canyon High School Steel Drum Band will provide entertainment until 8 p.m., when the streets around the Main Plaza are reopened to traffic.
For additional information about the event, contact the New Braunfels Parks and Recreation Office at 830-221-4350.
