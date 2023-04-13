There is something specific to the way the light enters the room of a house built in the 1900s and the subsequent shadows that float gently onto the uneven grains of the wood floor.
The tell-tale creaks of the boards reveal the steps of so many soles, and souls, that have made their way through the sometime- crooked frame of the front door and lived their stories within the walls there.
The New Braunfels Conservation Society Historic Home Tour marks its return on April 22 after being on hiatus since 2020. The tour provides a portal to the history of New Braunfels via square nails, limestone and fachwerk.
“We have so many people who are new to New Braunfels and have really expressed a lot of interest in the history of the area,” said Martha Rehler, executive director of the New Braunfels Conservation Society. “And we are still finding hidden treasures in these historic homes that are an important part of history and also show the ingenuity of descendants of New Braunfels.”
Seven historic buildings will be featured on the tours, beginning with the home of Ferdinand Lindheimer.
Lindheimer Haus, 491 Comal Ave.
Ferdinand Lindheimer was a teacher and botanist. He was known as the Father of Texas Botany. He also was the first editor of the Die Neu Braunfels Zeitung. The house (1845) built in “saltbox” style, features a roof that slopes lower in the back of the house than it does in the front.
Wagenfuehr’s Buckhorn Barbershop and Museum, 521 W. San Antonio St.
The Wagenfuehrs were among New Braunfels’ earliest settlers in 1845, according to the New Braunfels Conservation Society. All the men in the family were barbers. Today, the Wagenfuehr Buckhorn Barbership and Museum still operates as a working barbershop. It also still houses the unusual collections of Fred Wagenfuehr.
Just some of the artifacts include a 3-foot ball of string collected over 11 years weighing 125 pounds; model ships; tin toys and antique barber items.
The Franci Wagge Circus is a miniature model circus. Fred hand-painted and carved all the pieces himself, according to the New Braunfels Conservation Society.
Gerlich-Wagenfuehr Bed and Breakfast, 505 W. San Antonio St.
The Gerlich-Wagenfuehr family home next door to the barbershop was home to Richard Gerlich, a wagon-frame maker and gunsmith and is now a bed and breakfast operated by the New Braunfels Conservation Society. Gerlich built the house in 1883 and built his house next to the shop. He sold the house and the shop to Oscar Wagenfuehr in 1943, according to the New Braunfels Conservation Society.
1901 Penshorn Home, Mill Street
The white folk Victorian home that sits at 705 W. Mill St. was built by Albert and Louise Penshorn in 1901 and was rumored to be one of the first houses on Mill Street to have electricity. It still boasted its original roof when the current homeowners bought it from the Penshorn family in 2015. While the roof has since been replaced and the house went through a year and a half of restorations, much of the original elements remain. Visitors will be not be disappointed to find the original longleaf pine floors, transom windows, original front door and interior doors, beadboard and crown molding.
The intricate rosette corner pieces in the original molding were painstakingly milled and duplicated for the extension at the back of the house.
Two of the upper kitchen cabinets with glass inserts were repurposed in the bathrooms. Visitors will also enjoy the eclectic interior design of the home that piano ivories hung vertically on a large wall alongside the salvaged pieces from an old organ from a Catholic church and family portraits. An added touch is the black and white Heritage Rose wallpaper from the Simply Farmhouse Collection by Joanna Gaines gives a nod to the traditional folk Victorian essence of the home.
Albert Penshorn was a blacksmith in the area and in true blacksmith fashion, he placed a horseshoe underneath the house. It was discovered when the house during renovations.
Teal Craftsman, Mill Street
The teal Craftsman house on Mill street was built in the early 1920s. Its basement still houses the original wood-burning furnace. Visitors will appreciate the exposed shiplap walls on the interior and the gracious front porch of the house. Creative landscaping adds some added finishes to the home by way of succulents planted in water buckets from a conveyor belt from an old water plant.
German Sunday House, Mill Street
Also on Mill Street is a restored German Sunday House, owned by Marvin and Ann Giambernardi. The Sunday House includes two front doors and two sections throughout the house to reflect the original usage of the house. Many homeowners were farmers. They would come into town on Saturday, stay at the house and go to church on Sunday. They would rent out the other half of the house.
The front portion of the home includes the original windows, wood floors and trim. In addition, portions of the exposed adobe brick fachwerk walls were kept exposed.
The Giambernardis also have two other houses on the property that will be featured on the property.
Tolle-Hampe House, 388 Comal Ave.
The Tolle-Hampe House once served as the home of pharmacist August Tolle and is now serves as the office space to the home’s owner Carola Davis and to Dibello Architects. The house was built in the early 1880s. Visitors will enjoy the viewing the finds from the garage and the house, now on display, that include an old pine icebox and an 1899 wedding registry receipt from Henne Hardware for Alfred Tolle (August’s son) and Emma Hampe. The receipt includes a stove for the price of $18.
The Conservation Society was founded in 1964 to save the Ferdinand Lindheimer house. Since that time, the society has grown to include 22 historic properties in its mission to preserve and promote the history and heritage of New Braunfels. Many of the historic structures are located at New Braunfels Conservation Plaza on Church Hill Drive. Proceeds from the tour go directly toward helping preserve the historic properties and promote the history and heritage of New Braunfels.
The Historic Home Tour – Step into the Past will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 22, starting at the Ferdinand Lindheimer Haus. Tickets are $20 per person. Tickets can be purchased up until April 20 at New Braunfels Conservation Society, 1300 Churchill Dr., and at the Greater New Braunfels Chamber of Commerce. Tickets also can be purchased on the day of the tour on April 22 at the Lindheimer Haus at 491 Comal Ave. For information, call 830-629-2943.
