National Hispanic Heritage Month began September 15th and ends today, October 15th. Locally we are fortunate. We have the perfect reminder of Hispanic Heritage through a mural provided by the Historic Outdoor Art Museum from which to learn, enjoy, and appreciate. The mural “El Legado de Nuestra Jornada” (The Legacy of Our Journey) is painted on the outside side wall of Comal Flower Shop that faces the Main Plaza. The accompanying plaque written by Barron Schlameus assisted by Robert Camareno reveals the mural is a timeline theme of Hispanic Heritage dating from the 1680’s to 1845.
Among the many historic points of interest noted: The legacy began with Spanish expeditions along “El Camino Real” (The Royal Highway) that served as a main artery for trade, commerce, and settlement.
The Comal Springs first recorded name was “Las Fontanas” (The Fountains).
After the Spanish introduced cattle and horses to the New World, the Mexican vaqueros’ (cowboys) ranch culture was brought to South Texas with chaperas (chaps), rodear (rodeo), silver mounted spade bits, spurs, and branding irons.
We have mentioned before, the plaque inspired us to research Hispanic history as did remembering comments by our exceptional Carl Schurz elementary school principal, Curt Schmidt, who stated that the history of Mexico to be one of the most interesting of any nation. This is some of what we found:
In 1519, when Hernan Cortez and his men, representing the King of Spain, landed on the eastern shore of the Aztec Empire that we know as Mexico, they were able to defeat the Aztec with the help of the Tlascalan tribe. The conquered area was then known as New Spain.
Members of the Aztec and the Tlascalan were civilized just as the Mayan and Incas. As time went on, there were marriages between the Spanish soldiers and the Tlascalan women. This racial mix was called “mestizo.”
The Tlascalan later became an important factor in the Spanish colonization of Northern Mexico. In 1591, four hundred Tlascalan and Aztec families settled Saltillo in Coahuila.
Leading the initial settlers to the province of Texas was Capt. Don Domingo Ramon in 1716 with an expedition of 65 civilians from the Saltillo area.
To protect the interest of New Spain, a buffer zone was created in the province of Texas mainly by Spanish soldiers, Mestizos, and Tlascalans. In Texas they became known as Tejanos. The buffer zones were located in Nacogdoches in East Texas, in Bexar (San Antonio) and Goliad in South Texas in addition to ranch country between the Nueces River and the Rio Grande.
Among the many important contributions given Texas by the Tejanos were the “compania volante” (the Flying Squadron). They were the group that served as the forerunner of the Texas Rangers. The initial “compania volante” to arrive in Texas were from Southern Coahuila and reported for permanent military duty at Mission Valero around 1803. The troops were mainly Tlascalans and numbered 241, including wives and children. In the years following Texas Ranger Capt. John Coffee Hays learned from the Tejanos of the “compania volante.”
Another major contribution Tejanos made was to the American industries of cattle, sheep, and goat raising and mustanging, all having originated in South Texas. The Tejano ranch of the 1800’s where the stock raising was accomplished was a family business operated on land claimed under the state although the state changed several times during the century. Some Tejanos had land grants from the Crown of Spain they received for settling the frontera (frontier). Mexico won its independence from Spain in 1821; consequently, land grants then were from the Republic of Mexico. When Texas became a republic in 1836 land grants in South Texas were from the Republic of Texas. There were even land grants from the Civil War period when Texas was part of the Confederacy. Those grants were given for service to the Confederacy.
In 1825, Tejano Jose Antonio Navarro, as Land Commissioner, awarded five leagues of land to fellow Tejano Juan Martin de Veramendi. Within these leagues are Comal Springs. Prince Carl of Solms Braunfels, in 1845, purchased 1,265 acres from Veramendi’s heirs for a “way station” as the first stop for the newly arrived German immigrants on their way to the Fisher-Miller Grant. This “way station” became the “Beauty Spot of Texas”, New Braunfels and would forever remain part of Hispanic Heritage.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.