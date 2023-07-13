On June 8, there was a meeting/hearing called by the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) concerning the application of a permit filed by Doug Harrison (of the Scooter Store) to construct and manage a water treatment plant on his property off Highway 46 to support a proposed 1,400-home subdivision which could dump about 600,000 gallons of treated water per day into the dry Comal.
I attended to find out what is proposed and observe input from neighboring landowners and associations as well as residents of New Braunfels that are concerned about the Comal River.
This is my take on what transpired in the meeting.
TCEQ has given approval of the application content requirements for a permit in that in their opinion, on paper, it has met all of their written requirements for providing safe wastewater treatment. That appeared to be a position of the TCEQ in that they did their job in screening the written application and washed their hands at this point with no serious regard for cause and effect of the project. However, only after serious negative feedback by the public did the TCEQ state that at this point the project does not have their approval and is subject to other factors, which they certainly heard from the large crowd attending.
Adjoining landowners stated that the proposed treatment operator is the same one that operates a plant in Meyer Park across the highway and has had numerous violations and citations. Inspections by the TCEQ are only every three years unless there is a violation.
The surrounding land has numerous caves and caverns where water can go directly into the Edwards Aquifer, and if approved, it will create a precedent for future developments to receive approval, so who knows how much wastewater will flow into the dry Comal or directly into the aquifer.
A representative from one of the outfitters said that publicity of this project if approved will dramatically hurt his business in that once the public finds out, they will not want to float a river that has wastewater in it and certainly if there are not tighter controls in the form of inspections. Even if clean, it will flow into the dry Comal and flush fecal matter from critters into the main river as it does during a flood, but more consistently.
A representative from the Edwards Aquifer Authority and other associations were there opposing the project. Doug Harrison or his representatives did not speak. No one spoke in favor.
Toward the end of the meeting it slipped out that it is possible for the wastewater to be recirculated within the subdivision rather that dumping it into the adjoining land. This seems like a reasonable solution if in fact that dumping of the water into the dry Comal is not permitted.
There will be a follow-up contested hearing by the TCEQ with affected persons (APs) who signed up prior to June 8 testifying. Many signed up that night.
As a side note one would think that the Chamber of Commerce, the city and the county will oppose this project as submitted in that it could negatively affect revenue to local businesses, sales tax revenue from outside visitors, but more importantly the health of people entering the river. I saw no evidence of this at the meeting and urge them to do so, but perhaps they have or will do so overtly or behind the scenes.
If you look at the facts as presented, this proposed project should not be approved, but sometimes politics enter the picture so special interest parties prevail over public interest, common sense and logic. I hope I am wrong and that we all can collectively defeat this project as presented or change it to the satisfaction of all parties.
