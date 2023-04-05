Grab a glass and pick out your favorite pilsner — the Hill Country Craft Beer Festival is coming to New Braunfels on Saturday, April 15.
The Rotary Club of New Braunfels event raised more than $68,000 for local nonprofits last year.
This year’s event will be hosted at the Comal County Fairgrounds at 701 Common Street.
A change of venue offers more covered spaces and parking, compared to the old location at Rockin’ R.
Festival chair Rebecca Brown said the club is excited to showcase 150 beer varieties from 30 regional breweries.
“The requirements are that they have to be in the Hill Country, and they have to come with just beer — we don’t do wine or liquor,” Brown said.
New breweries this year include Man Overboard, Shotgun, Alamo Beer Company and Thirsty Planet.
Food trucks serving at the festival will be Black’s Barbecue, Tex’s Hot Chicken, pretzel vendor Texas Best Twist and Un Poco de Todo.
Soul Sessions and 3 Man Front will perform live music.
Phil Luna will entertain VIP guests.
The event is cashless, said Britt Etheredge, who started the event in 2019.
“When you walk into the event, we issue you a wristband that contains an electronic chip,” he said. “You scan a QR code, which takes you to our vendors’ website to set up an account. It’s essentially like opening a tab at a bar.”
Guests simply swipe their wristband to buy food or drinks.
General admission tickets are $35 per person before April 14, and $45 after April 14 and at the gate.
Festivalgoers should enter through Gate 4 on Common Street.
GA gates open at 1 p.m., and tickets include six three-ounce beer samples, food truck access and live music.
Guests can also buy full beers for $8 each, and additional samples for $2 each.
VIP tickets are $150 per person, and those guests are admitted to the festival at noon.
The VIP package includes the six three-ounce samples and food truck access.
VIP tickets also include a separate parking lot, indoor air-conditioned space and restrooms, buffet lunch and snacks, a swag bag, non-alcoholic beverages and water.
The Hill Country Craft Beer Festival is a 21+ event; no children will be admitted.
Folding chairs and blankets are allowed. The festival ends at 6 p.m.
Smoking is prohibited, and service animals are the only pets allowed at the event.
Nearly 2,000 people attended last year’s festival.
To buy tickets online and learn more about the beer menus, visit hccbf.com.
