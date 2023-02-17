Everyone needs a hero — someone to inspire them to chase their dreams while saving the world from evildoers.
Those searching for a hero don’t need to look any further than Hill Country Comicon, where heroes come in all shapes and sizes.
Hill Country Comicon is once again taking over the New Braunfels Civic/Convention Center for a weekend filled with caped champions of justice, amphibian vigilantes and rodents bent on taking over the world.
“(We want to) empower kids to be super, let their voice be heard and be someone’s hero … and kind of encourage them to pursue their passions,” said Vo Nguyen, the convention’s co-creator.
Talented voice actors covering decades of beloved childhood animated series will be joined by some of the most well-known comic book creators responsible for series like Godzilla and Superman.
Speaking of the hero in blue, Dean Cain, who brought the Kryptonian hero to life in Lois & Clark, will be there visiting with fans.
Superman will be joined by the voice actors behind the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles — Leonardo, Michelangelo, Donatello and Raphael.
“(The voice actors) are personable with the kids, and can encourage (kids) to just say what you need to do and say what you want, and try to be who you are,” Nguyen said.
The event attracting families looking for a weekend of fun is also reeling in sports fans by bringing former NBA player Spud Webb into the huddle and memorable sports movie actors like Tom Guiry — “Smalls” from “The Sandlot.”
But it isn’t just about the roles the actors take on — it’s about the lasting impact they have on fans, and the stories they tell to inspire and prove heroes walk among us.
Voicing the titular character of Bambi in the 1942 Disney classic wasn’t Donnie Dunagan’s greatest achievement — it was saving lives.
Dunagan is a decorated marine and kept his role of Bambi a secret — even from his wife.
“I went 25 years in the Marine Corps and I never talked about the movie — nobody knew,” Dunagan said. “(My wonderful wife and I) were married for a while … before she discovered it. I have a locker out in the garage and she said, ‘What’s all this?’”
These days Dunagan is more open to sharing his time playing the animated character and connecting with fans through comic con appearances and letters.
“Wonderful people come to these comic cons,” Dunagan said. “If I ever saw anybody at these comic cons walking around with a frown, I think I’m going to send him to the doctor. These comic cons are wonderful fun and the people that come to them have smiles on their faces and smiles in their hearts.”
On the eve of Disney’s 100th anniversary, Dunagan has received an influx of correspondence ranging from art and hand-written letters to cards expressing how much Bambi means to them.
Dunagan reads each one taking in the messages and life lessons they associate with the character such as a symbol of real courage and an example of character — qualities that endure in Disney movies to this day.
“(Over 400) people a year take the time to find this old jerk’s (address) and write to me, email me and send me cards and letters, literally from all over the world,” Dunagan said. “I could be 108 and not 88, and that kind of life makes me feel 44 forever.”
Attendees can expect to see Dunagan and other guests on the comic con stage.
Sticking with the theme of heroics and finding your passion, artist alley will be filled with artists sharing their work, with some stepping up to show attendees how it’s done.
There will also be several vendors selling a wide variety of handmade goods, collectibles and souvenirs.
The newest addition to the event is a gaming tournament allowing kids to show off their Mario Kart skills and have fun doing it.
There is more fun to be had during the day with a foam dart gun competition and a Star Wars scavenger hunt, which includes characters like the Stormtroopers.
Cosplayers — comic con goers who dress up and embody the character they’re dressed as — will be in abundance that weekend — some even competing in the adult or kids cosplay competition.
Hill Country Comicon is holding a pre-event party at Stars & Stripes Drive-In Theatre in New Braunfels March 3 with a special appearance from the tubular turtles followed by a screening of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles movie.
Comic con tickets range from a variety of prices based on day of attendance, age and add-ons, and have family packages available.
Hill Country Comicon begins Saturday, March 4 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and runs through Sunday, March 5 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Tickets can be purchased at the door at full price or online before the show at https://www.hillcountrycomicon.com .
