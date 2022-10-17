New Braunfels city officials are looking at increasing the penalty fees imposed for construction work without valid permits and reevaluating associated minor fee schedule updates.
Obtaining permits for building construction is a process that includes reviewing plans and drawings submitted by contractors to ensure their planned construction meets the adopted building, fire, plumbing and other safety codes.
At certain stages of construction, builders must call in various inspections where city inspectors verify the structure is being built following the approved plans.
“All of this is intended to ensure safe, responsible and code-compliant development occurs in the city,” said city Building Official KC Collins during a recent City Council meeting. “Concern has been expressed about some recent high-profile incidents of construction occurring without permits. The city of New Braunfels does not have a strong penalty fee in our ordinances to discourage this illegal activity.”
Collins told council members that if the city becomes aware of an incident of work without a valid permit, the only penalty is a $100 fine associated with a stop work order, which Collins said has “proven insufficient in many cases to discourage some parties from starting work without obtaining a valid permit.”
City staffers surveyed 16 Texas cities and found a large variety of policies ranging from no penalties at all in Georgetown to the most punitive imposing fees in Bryan of five times the regular permit fee, which could go into the hundreds of thousands of dollars.
Collins said city staffers were recommending a “moderate but effective approach” of a flat penalty fee for work without permits, not linked to the amount of the building permit fee, of $500 per offense for residential and $2,000 per offense for commercial.
Staff also proposed a few minor edits to the fee ordinance to reflect some recent process changes and suggested moving the payment of the plan review fee to before the second round of review.
According to Collins, between 6,000 and 7,000 building permits are open in the city on any given day.
“Some (contractors and owners) are sticklers for the law — maybe they just made a mistake, and they didn’t realize they didn’t have the permit, and they’ll stop right away,” Collins said. “We have some bad actors that don’t seem to care. You can issue a stop work order, and nothing happens — they continue doing what they are doing, and our only recourse at that point is to send them a violation notice and send them to municipal court.”
Collins estimated that the city issues 20 to 30 stop work orders per month.
Council members requested city staffers look at a tiered penalty structure reflecting different types of commercial projects.
Penalty fees received would be deposited into the Development Fund for use in the multi-department development process.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.