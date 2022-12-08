New Braunfels history buffs have waited with rapt anticipation for the Heritage Society to begin its church reconstruction project several years in the making — now the wait is finally over.
To celebrate Heritage Day members of the Heritage Society will break ground on the rebuild of a structure that once served as the first church, school, post office and district court in New Braunfels.
“It’s our belief that this building was the beating heart of New Braunfels whenever it was first founded,” said Justin Ball, the executive director for the Heritage Society of New Braunfels. “I really feel like it’s our duty to put it back up.”
Once erected at Heritage Village at the Museum of Texas Handmade Furniture, it will serve as an exhibition space of early New Braunfels history, including the founding, for visitors.
With help from Frederich Fruholtz, Joe Tays and David Hartmann, the Heritage Society procured the remains of the German Protestant Church dating back to 1846.
After what was left of the original timber frame was disassembled and brought to Heritage Village it was stored for several years waiting to be restored to its former glory.
Before reconstruction of the church, which once served as a corn crib on Zipp Ranch, could take place, Heritage Village had to make some improvements to the grounds.
“Our facilities here needed a lot of work, so they kind of mothballed it because it was going to cost a lot of money,” Ball said.
The pandemic gave them the opportunity they needed to maintenance the grounds before taking on the new project.
Once plans are presented and approved by the city, construction can begin to preserve the history of the structure at its new home as part of Heritage Village.
The Heritage Society hopes actual construction on the project will begin by mid-2023.
The groundbreaking serves as the kickoff to Heritage Day at Heritage Village where visitors can embark on a living history tour of the lives of early New Braunfels settlers.
Saturday’s event includes demonstrations such as cooking, candle making and blacksmithing.
For the event, Heritage Village has set up a spot for kids to play with 19th century toys, and for a Christmas twist, Santa Claus will be there taking photos.
It all starts with the groundbreaking at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 10 along with Heritage Day festivities at Heritage Village.
