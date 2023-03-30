Once again, it’s the time of year when New Braunfels residents get to vote on which restaurants and general businesses they believe take the cake.
The ballots for the Herald-Zeitung’s New Braunfels readers’ choice awards will be available starting this weekend, April 1.
This year, there will be 232 categories in which voters can nominate their favorite businesses and establishments.
This includes 127 general business categories, along with 105 food and entertainment categories.
Some business categories range from areas such as best barbershop to best florist. Likewise, best stuffed potato and best fried chicken are under the food category.
Nominations for these categories will be held from April 1 through April 20. The top three in each category will be announced on June 17; the final voting will occur from June 17 to June 29.
Last year alone, 576,272 votes were cast in the effort to declare the best of New Braunfels.
“Every single year for the last several years, we have just seen a huge gain in voters,” said Herald-Zeitung Publisher Neice Bell. “We’re looking forward to just getting bigger and bigger every year. It’s a fun thing to do, and it’s a very positive thing to do for the community.”
Votes can be cast online through the Herald-Zeitung’s website or through the write-in ballot that will be available in this weekend’s paper.
Every voter is granted only one vote, whether that be one email vote for online voters or one vote for those who use the write-in ballot.
“We use an independent company to tabulate the votes,” Bell said. “The Herald-Zeitung has nothing to do with the tabulation; that way, we don’t get accused of just picking our favorites. It is truly the voters picking who they feel is the best.”
Once the votes are in and counted, each category’s top three winners will be featured in a special magazine issue.
The Best of New Braunfels magazine issue will be distributed to Herald-Zeitung subscribers on Aug. 24.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.