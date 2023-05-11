New Braunfels can expect more than cloudy skies this weekend as heavy rainfall is predicted in the region.
According to the National Weather Service, rain along the I-35 corridor throughout Friday and Saturday may lead to dangerous flooding in the area.
Because of this, the organization has issued a flood watch that will go into effect Friday evening through Saturday evening. Comal County issued its own flood watch on Thursday afternoon.
Eric Platt, a meteorologist, said that rain on Friday is more likely to occur in the evening with an isolated storm. If isolated storms were to pick up, there could be severe storms with the possibility of high winds and hail.
However, Platt mentioned the possibility of rain occurring Friday evening was still low, at around 20%.
After midnight, thunderstorms and showers are expected West along the Rio Grande Plains and will then move East into the region in the early morning hours.
“That may actually extend into the afternoon as well,” Platt said. “So our rain chances go up considerably, especially after midnight, and we go up to about a 70 to 80% chance of rain for Saturday, so that’s when we think some of that (local) heavy rainfall will first occur across the region.”
Chances for rainfall remain high Saturday night and into Sunday. Looking ahead to next week, Monday has around a 60% chance of rain, and Tuesday has an even lower possibility of around 40%.
According to Platt, while a good amount of Comal County will see two to four inches of rain, other areas could see more.
Despite this, the areas with the most rain will be near or west of San Antonio and toward the Rio Grande Plains. However, the weather is being watched for the possibility of those heavier rains heading eastward.
Platt advises residents to be weather aware and to have multiple ways of receiving warnings, such as through phones or radios. This is especially important to those who still plan on doing outdoor activities.
“There’s plenty of low water crossings in and around New Braunfels Comal County,” Platt said. “We do suspect some of those will be flooded, especially if there’s heavier rainfall (that) materializes during the Friday night and Saturday morning timeframe … and in addition to that, there could be some river flooding as well, so if you’re out and about trying to do some river recreation, probably not the best day to do it.”
Comal County issued a release Thursday that warned residents that there have been “reliability issues” with eight sirens that line the Guadalupe River to New Braunfels city limits. Out of caution, the county is asking the public “not to rely upon warning sirens during this weekend’s weather events.”
Comal County residents can find the latest weather information on the Comal County Engineering Department website www.CCEO.org.
