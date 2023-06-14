Grab a tall glass of water and head for the shade, because the first true heat wave of the summer has arrived.
Heightened humidity can make the heat especially dangerous, said Andrew Quigley, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio office.
“We’re pretty much stuck right in the middle of a stagnant weather pattern,” Quigley said. “We’ll have a lot of that moisture from the Gulf of Mexico.”
The humidity, combined with the high temperatures, creates a heat index value — what the temperature actually “feels like.”
New Braunfels is expected to reach a high of 100 degrees on Thursday, which could be the year’s first triple-digit day.
The heat index value could be as high as 112 degrees.
A heat advisory is in effect for the area until Thursday night, and it will likely be extended.
People who work outdoors should stay hydrated and take frequent breaks in the shade or in air-conditioned spaces.
“It’s really taxing to spend prolonged periods outdoors in this heat,” Quigley said. “You don’t want to wait until you start to feel thirsty to drink, because at that point you’re already dehydrated.”
Signs of heat exhaustion include dizziness, thirst, heavy sweating, nausea and weakness.
People experiencing these heat illness symptoms should seek shelter in a cool area and drink cool water.
Heat stroke is a more serious heat illness, with signs of confusion, dizziness, clammy skin or fainting.
Friday and Saturday could both reach 102 degrees in New Braunfels.
Sunday has a forecasted high of 101 degrees, and Monday could climb to 103.
Last year, New Braunfels had its first triple-digit day on May 22, according to National Weather Service data.
Residents and visitors shouldn’t expect rain to offer any relief from the scorching temperatures.
“We can’t rule out an isolated storm further north, but here in New Braunfels it looks like we’re going to be dry the next seven days,” Quigley said.
