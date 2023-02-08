New Braunfels resident Mario Lopez lost his right arm and most of his left hand in 2008 when a bomb hit his Army vehicle in Afghanistan.
But Lopez can still hold a paintbrush and a microphone — and he uses both to spread a message of healing and hope.
Lopez and the New Century Art Guild will host a U.S. Veteran Art Gala in New Braunfels on Friday, March 10 to support veteran artists.
The event will raise money for scholarships, supplies, education and mentoring for military veterans pursuing art careers.
“Art allows me to open new doors, express myself and share my experiences,” Lopez said.
Lopez, the Guild’s Southwest Region liaison, grew up in Alice, Texas. He joined the Army after 9/11.
Lopez served as a truck driver in Iraq for a year with a combat engineering unit building roads.
Then his unit was deployed to Afghanistan.
Four months into that stint, Lopez’s armored vehicle was hit by a 300-pound improvised explosive device, or IED.
“It exploded and then the vehicle lifted up, and it fell back down on the ground,” Lopez said. “All of a sudden it was gray everywhere, and I got knocked out.”
Lopez awoke to see flames engulfing the vehicle. His right arm was trapped.
“I started thinking this is a ‘dream,’” he said. “The flames got cold after a while, because the fire burned all my nerves.”
Crews eventually freed Lopez from the vehicle and transported him to a German hospital.
He suffered severe burns, lost his right arm and most of his left hand, and lost sight in his right eye.
Back in the U.S., Lopez started down a long road of surgeries in burn recovery units.
He dealt with depression and began to overuse pain medication.
One day, Lopez noticed an original painted canvas hanging on his friend’s wall.
“I used to do woodworking, so I said, ‘Well, how about painting?’” Lopez said. “I just love to create.”
And he hasn’t stopped creating ever since.
Lopez has long been involved with the New Century Art Guild.
The group supports military veteran artists’ careers through art education and business skills.
The guild views art as a powerful tool for veterans experiencing PTSD.
Mario and his wife Danielle have met dozens of Texas veteran artists through their work, and decided to launch a local gala.
“We have everyone from established artists to people just breaking through,” Danielle said. “Art is therapeutic, and it’s exciting to see what these people can do.”
The New Braunfels multimedia art gala will be at the McKenna Events Center on 801 W. San Antonio St. Doors open at 6 p.m., with a night of dinner, guest speakers, music and dancing.
Tickets are $80 each. Corporate tables and sponsorships are also available.
Visit newcenturyartguild.org to purchase tickets online, or call 361-207-2599 for more information.
Tickets may also be purchased with a check sent by mail to Attn: Texas Veterans Art Show, New Century Art Guild, 4142 Main St., PO Box 92, Elk Horn, IA, 51543.
