New Braunfels and Comal County saw declines in sales tax revenue received this month from the state Comptroller’s Office compared to last year’s numbers, primarily due to a rule change in how sales tax is collected from online sales.
This month’s allocations to governmental entities are based on sales made in March by businesses that report tax monthly and sales made in January, February and March by quarterly filers.
City sales tax collections decreased by about $103,318 or 2.6%. According to Assistant City Manager Jared Werner, when the various adjustments are removed, current collections decreased by 3.4%.
Werner told members of the New Braunfels Economic Development Corporation Board last week that May sales tax revenue numbers mark the second month of sales that do not include payments from HD Supply, which informed the city earlier this year it was changing its business model in such a way that it was going to require them to source sales differently for those conducted on the internet.
“The March data was going to be very important to us because while we knew that February when we embarked upon our journey of sales taxes in New Braunfels without HD Supply, our single largest remitter of sales taxes, was up still by double digits, we didn’t think that was an accurate depiction of what the environment would look like for a number of reasons,” Werner said. “We knew we were comparing February 2022 to February 2021 during the winter storm, so March really was a key month for us to have our first true look.”
A Comptroller’s rule that went into effect late last year sources sales tax revenue from online purchases to the buyer’s location instead of the seller’s place of business.
However, Werner noted that a net decrease of about 3% is significantly better than previous projections, and fiscal year to date, sales taxes are still up 15.4%.
“I think we can say anecdotally that things such as inflation, unfortunately, on one end but optimistically here, are helping to absorb some of the major losses that we’re currently experiencing from HD Supply,” Werner said.
This month, the city’s check from the Comptroller’s Office will total nearly $3.9 million.
Comal County saw a slight decrease in sales tax revenue and will receive about $2.03 million this month, down about 0.1% compared to a year ago.
Guadalupe County will receive about $1.2 million this month, an increase of 18.4%.
Bulverde will receive $286,139 this month, an increase of about 10.6% compared to last year, and Garden Ridge will receive $49,658, down about 8.6% compared to the same month a year ago.
Cities, counties, transit systems and special purpose taxing districts statewide will receive $1.2 billion in local sales tax allocations for May, 11.8% more than a year ago.
According to Comptroller Glenn Hegar, state sales tax revenue totaled $3.83 billion in April, 12.8% more than in April 2021.
“State sales tax collections reached a new high for the month of April, with double-digit growth reflecting both inflation and continued expansion in real economic activity and employment,” Hegar said. “The strongest growth was in receipts from sectors driven by business spending, particularly the oil and gas mining sector, which surpassed pre-pandemic levels as capital spending in the sector picks up.
Heger added that receipts from the construction, manufacturing, and wholesale trade sectors continued to show double-digit growth.
“Among sectors driven by consumer spending, the strongest growth in receipts was in arts and recreation services, with receipts from sporting events, music and other live entertainment, and fitness clubs far exceeding previous year levels,” he said. “Receipts from restaurants continued to exhibit double-digit growth as well.”
Receipts from retail trade remain elevated, Hegar said, though only a little higher than a year ago when retail spending surged after the end of COVID restrictions.
“Slowing growth in receipts from retail trade may signal shifts in consumer spending back toward pre-pandemic patterns,” he said. “Growth in spending in segments that had benefited during the pandemic appeared to stall, as receipts from home improvement and furniture stores changed little from a year ago, while receipts from sporting goods and hobby stores declined.”
Total sales tax revenue for the three months ending in April was up 22.3% compared to the same period a year ago.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.