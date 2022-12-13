A Hays County corrections officer fatally shot an inmate on Monday at a Kyle hospital after the person assaulted the officer and attempted to escape.
According to the Hays County Sheriff’s Office, the officer was guarding the inmate who was in Seton Hospital in Kyle to receive medical treatment.
The inmate “assaulted the corrections officer,” the HCSO said, and ran through the hospital’s emergency room.
The officer then shot the inmate. Doctors attempted to save the person’s life, but the inmate died at the scene.
The Texas Rangers were called to the hospital, as is HCSO policy. The officer who shot the inmate has been placed on administrative leave.
An investigation is ongoing into the incident.
Officials will not release the inmate’s identity until next of kin has been notified.
The Texas Rangers are assisting in the investigation at the request of the Hays County Sheriff’s Office, according to DPS spokesperson Deon Cockrell.
“This is an ongoing investigation, and further details cannot be released at this time,” Cockrell said.
The inmate was in Hays County Jail on charges of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, bail jumping, failure to appear, reckless driving, criminal mischief and evading arrest and detention.
