A trio of local athletes made it on the 2023 Texas High School Baseball Coaches Association (THSBCA) Class 4A all-state team.
Canyon Lake seniors Griffen Williams and Hunter Anderson and Davenport junior Brayden Mulkey made the cut.
Williams, a first baseman, was named to the THSBCA Elite Team. He notched a .381 batting average with 43 RBIs and 12 home runs, finishing his senior campaign as the District 27-4A MVP.
Anderson, a first baseman, earned second-team honors as an outfielder. He also had a strong season on the mound with an 8-3 record with a 2.32 ERA.
Mulkey, a left fielder, was a first-team honoree. He helped lead the Wolves to their first region semifinal, batting a .378 with 48 hits, 37 RBIs and 37 stolen bases.
