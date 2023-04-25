CL baseball

Travis Parma swings at a pitch for Canyon Lake against Wimberley Friday, April 21 at Canyon Lake High School in Fischer. The Hawks will play Bandera at 6 p.m. Friday, April 25 on the road.

FISCHER — In the third matchup between both squads, Canyon Lake defeated Wimberley 5-1 at home Friday night, sweeping the season series 3-0.

With the win, the Hawks (18-8 overall, 8-5 in district) sit second in the District 27-4A standings.

In this contest, the Hawks picked up a 2-1 lead in the bottom of the fifth inning before sealing the victory with three runs in the bottom of the sixth.

Senior catcher Chase Anderson was 1-2 with an RBI and two runs.

Junior pitcher Luke Roskin picked up the win through 6 2/3 innings, allowing five hits, one run and two walks while striking out eight batters.

The Hawks will continue their series against Bandera to close the regular season at 6 p.m. Friday, April 25 at Bandera High School.

