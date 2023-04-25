FISCHER — In the third matchup between both squads, Canyon Lake defeated Wimberley 5-1 at home Friday night, sweeping the season series 3-0.
With the win, the Hawks (18-8 overall, 8-5 in district) sit second in the District 27-4A standings.
In this contest, the Hawks picked up a 2-1 lead in the bottom of the fifth inning before sealing the victory with three runs in the bottom of the sixth.
Senior catcher Chase Anderson was 1-2 with an RBI and two runs.
Junior pitcher Luke Roskin picked up the win through 6 2/3 innings, allowing five hits, one run and two walks while striking out eight batters.
The Hawks will continue their series against Bandera to close the regular season at 6 p.m. Friday, April 25 at Bandera High School.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.