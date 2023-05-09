For the third straight season, Canyon Lake baseball is headed to the area playoffs.
The Hawks (22-8 overall) swept San Antonio Kennedy in its first-round series 2-0 to claim the bi-district title. They held their opponents to zero runs through both games, winning game one 3-0 Thursday and game two 8-0 Friday.
In game one, the Hawks picked up a pair of runs in the top of the fourth as senior Chase Anderson scored on a fielding error and senior Hunter Anderson scored on a wild pitch.
Hunter Anderson scored the Hawks’ final run on another wild pitch in the top of the sixth.
He finished the game going 2-3 from the plate, scoring two runs. He also picked up the win on the mound, pitching a complete game, striking out seven batters, and only allowing two hits and two walks.
Senior Griffen Williams had a strong evening in game two, hitting two homers in the contest. The first came at the bottom of the second, and the other was at the bottom of the third, giving the Hawks a 3-0 lead.
The Hawks scored five runs in the bottom of the sixth, started by a three-run homer by sophomore Carter Williams for a 6-0 advantage.
Later in the frame, with the bases loaded, John Gulley was hit by a pitch, advancing Tristan Roberts home. They scored their final run as Hayden Baker ran home on a passed ball.
Griffen Williams was 2-2 with the two homers. Carter Williams was 1-3 with a homer and three RBIs. Baker was 1-3, hitting a double and scoring two runs.
Pitcher Luke Roskin grabbed the win on the mound through six innings, only allowing two hits and three walks while striking out three batters.
Canyon Lake will move on to the second round, where the team will face Bellville (19-8-1 overall), the No. 4 seed in District 25-4A, in a best-of-three series. Game one is at 7 p.m. Friday, May 12 at Marion High School. Game two is set for 4:30 p.m. Saturday, May 13 at Caldwell. Game three, if needed, will be 30 minutes after game two.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.