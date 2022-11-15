SAN ANTONIO — The Canyon Lake Hawks beat the Uvalde Coyotes, 41-0-, Friday to claim the bi-district title and advance to the area round of the UIL playoffs.
After a slow first half where the Hawks led 13-0, Canyon Lake (7-3 overall, 5-0 in district) exploded for 28 points in the third quarter to cement the victory.
Offensively, the Hawks racked up 381 yards, 349 of which came on the ground. Senior running back Helijah Johsnon led the rushing with 124 yards on 11 carries, followed by senior receiver Chase Anderson rushing for 104 yards on five carries. Sophomore running back James Garza pounded out 82 yards on eight carries.
Johnson started the Hawks’ scoring with a first-quarter touchdown, followed by Garza’s score in the second quarter.
In the third quarter, Chase Anderson broke loose along the sideline for an 84-yard touchdown run on the opening drive. Junior Jayden Van Ausdall’s point-after kick made it a 20-0 game, and the Hawks never looked back.
Uvalde tried to get things going, attempting to convert on a fourth and long with a fake punt on their ensuing drive. However, the Hawks’ special teams shut it down. Canyon Lake took over on the Coyotes’ 25-yard line.
The Hawks took advantage of the short field, with Johnson pummeling his way into the end zone from nine yards out. Canyon Lake took a 27–0 lead.
On Uvalde’s next drive, Chase Anderson picked off a pass. The Hawks took over on the Coyotes’ 25-yard line once again. It only took one play for Canyon Lake to score, with quarterback Hunter Anderson connecting with Cole Cason for a touchdown. The score gave Canyon Lake a 34-0 lead.
The Coyotes punted on their ensuing drive. Canyon Lake’s Johnson rumbled for 36 yards. When Johnson is on the run, the Coyotes make sure to get on both sides of him to keep him out of the end zone. The subtle Uvalde victory was short-lived, as the Hawks punched the ball into the end zone on the next play.
The score made it a 41-0 game, which remained throughout the contest.
The victory means Canyon Lake advances to the area round of the playoffs, where they face the Port Lavaca Calhoun Sandcrabs at 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17, at Eschenburg Field in Floresville. The Sandcrabs (4-7 overall, 3-2 District 15-4A Division I) beat Alice Coyotes, 35-26, to earn a berth in the area round.
