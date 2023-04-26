FISCHER — Eight Canyon Lake Hawks advanced to the UIL Region IV-4A track and field meet Friday-Saturday, April 28-29, at Texas A&M-Kingsville after strong performances at the area meet.
The Hawks pole vaulters — Coby Mickey for the boys and Alencia Lentz for the girls — continued to show their strength at the District 27/28 4A area meet on Wednesday, April 19, at Canyon High School in New Braunfels. Mickey cleared 13 feet to finish first in the boys 4A category.
Lentz cleared 13 feet and six inches for first as well as garnering a spot in the USA Top 10 for high school pole vaulters.
Canyon Lake’s Savanna Oberholtzer set personal records in both the girls 4A long jump and triple jump to secure spots in the regional meet. She finished second at the area competition in the long jump with a distance of 18 feet and 2.75 inches. In the triple jump, Oberholtzer leapt 35 feet and 10.50 inches for fourth place.
Cadence Patterson set a personal record in the 4A girls 1,600-meter run with a time of 5:19.06 and finished second in the event to advance. She also finished third in the 3,200-meter run in 11:43.83 for a spot at the regional meet as well.
Claire Schroeder finished second in the 4A girls 300-meter hurdles in 47.58 to advance to the regional meet. And Hannah Hammer also makes the trip to Kingsville thanks to a fourth-place finish in the 4A girls 800-meter run with a time of 2:23.66.
Ayren Lightfoot heads to the regional meet after finishing third in the 400-meter run in 59.58 seconds.
Along with those individual events, the Canyon Lake girls 4x400 relay team — Lentz, Aubrey Avery, Hammer and Lightfoot — secured a spot at the regional meet after finishing fourth at the area meet in 4:05.66.
The region meet takes place at the Texas A&M University-Kingsville Javelina Stadium, 1200 North Armstrong St., Kingsville.
The 4A girls 3,200-meter final, boys and girls pole vault, girls triple jump and running preliminaries take place Friday, April 28. The girls long jump, girls 1,600-meter run and running finals are Saturday, April 29.
