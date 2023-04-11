The Canyon Lake High School track and field teams earned three gold medals at the District 27-4A meet on April 4-5 at Geronimo Navarro High School and qualified a total of 15 athletes for the area meet later this month.
In the gold medal category, Alencia Lentz cleared 13 feet and two inches in the varsity girls pole vault for first, with Coby Mickey taking first in the varsity boys event with a vault of 14 feet. CLHS’s Savannah Oberholtzer earned a gold medal in the varsity girls 100-meter dash with a time of 12.23 seconds.
Oberholtzer turned in a strong district meet performance. She will advance to the area meet in four events. Along with her 100-meter first, she finished second in the varsity girls’ long jump with a leap of 18 feet and 1 1/4 inches, fourth in the varsity triple jump with a distance of 34 feet and 7 3/4 inches, and fourth as part of the 4x100 meter relay team.
The girls varsity 4x100 team finished in 50.44 seconds. The team of Oberholtzer, Lentz, McKenzie Ortez and Claire Schroeder move on to the area meet.
The girls 4x400 meter relay team — Lentz, Ayren Lightfoot, Aubrey Avery, and Hannah Hammer — finished second in 4 minutes and 3.53 seconds at the district meet to advance to area.
Other CLHS girls moving onto the area meet include Cadence Patterson in the 3,200-meter and 1,600-meter races; Shana Cutrer in pole vault, Lightfoot in the 400-meter race, Schroeder in the 300-meter hurdles and Hammer in the 800-meter run.
On the boys’ side, along with Mickey, the 4x200-meter relay team and high jumper Marshall McConnell are moving onto area.
The 4x200 team finished fourth at the district meet. The team consists of Trevin Cutrer, Tristan Alexander, Kaiden Lewis, and Dalton Stromquist. Jace Morales serves as an alternate.
McConnell nabbed second in the high jump with a height of 6 feet and 2 inches.
The District 27 and 28 4A Area Meet is Wednesday, April 19 at New Braunfels Canyon High School Cougar Stadium, 1510 IH-35, in New Braunfels. The District 25 and 26 5A Area meet is on the same day and location. The meet starts at 9 a.m. with the 3,200 runs followed by field events at 10 a.m. The running finals begin at 4:30 p.m.
