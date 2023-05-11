AUSTIN — For the second straight season, Alencia Lentz proved to be golden at the Class 4A UIL state track and field meet.
The Canyon Lake senior won her second consecutive Class 4A state championship in the girls pole vault Thursday at Mike A. Myers Stadium, tying her own state-record height of 13-6 to cap off her illustrious career.
As she did last season, Lentz swept pole vaulting titles in the district, area and regional meets on her way to state.
Also, like last year’s state final, the Baylor commit duked it out with the Canyon Eagles’ Kashlee Dickinson for the gold medal.
Lentz cleared heights of 12-6, 13-0, and 13-6 on her first three attempts. Meanwhile, Dickinson also vaulted over 13-6, but on her second try, giving Lentz a slight advantage.
Both competitors tried to reach a height of 13-9, but neither was able to clear the bar within three attempts, giving Lentz another title.
Also competing on Thursday was Canyon Lake junior and first-time state qualifier Cadence Patterson in the girls 1,600 meters, and she placed fifth with a time of 5:17.10.
Davenport sophomore Christian Pena made school history, being the Wolves’ first runner ever to qualify for the state meet. He competed in the boys 3,200-meter (9:34.55) and 1,600-meter races (4:31.56), placing eighth in each event.
He finishes the season sweeping district, area and regional championships in both events.
More area athletes will compete in Austin, as Grace Conley from Canyon and 18 individuals, six of whom are alternates, from Smithson Valley will be at the Class 5A meet Friday. The trio of Ella Vajdos, Joshua Minton and Jacob Redding will represent New Braunfels High School in the Class 6A meet Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.