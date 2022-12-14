FISCHER — In its final week of non-district games, Canyon Lake boys basketball defeated Fox Tech Tuesday night.
The 43-37 close win was a brutal grudge match, as both teams had trouble scoring throughout the contest.
The first quarter was tough for both teams as they each went scoreless for the first 2:33 of the game. They finished the quarter tied at 6-6. Junior small forward Mario Aguilar scored all six of the Hawks’ points in the period.
Canyon Lake’s offense improved in the second quarter as the team went on a 15-4 run through most of the period.
Aguilar scored another six points in the quarter, and sophomore point guard Jaxson Jeter also hit a 3-pointer in that span. With the Hawks up 21-10, the Buffaloes scored a pair of layups within the final minute to make it a 21-14 to end the first half.
The Buffaloes played stronger in the third, outscoring the Hawks. Fox Tech scored five unanswered points before Aguilar scored his final points of the game, making it a 30-25 game going into the fourth.
Down five, Fox Tech went on a 7-2 run to tie the ballgame a 32-32 near the midway point of the quarter. Shots by sophomore small forward Carter Williams and Griffen Williams gave the Hawks back a 36-32 lead.
The Buffaloes hit a 3 and fast-break layup to go up 37-36 with 2:31 left in the game.
Carter Williams followed up with a 3-pointer off an assist from Griffen Williams to take the lead at 39-37 with 2:18 remaining.
A quartet of free throws from Griffen Williams and Jeter closed the contest out.
The Hawks move to 7-10 on the year before they start district play Tuesday, Dec. 20.
Aguilar and Jeter touched the ball the most as the Hawks’ offense ran primarily through them. Aguilar led the game with 14 points, followed by Jeter with 10.
Griffen Williams finished with eight points, six of which came in the fourth quarter. He was solid with his free throws, going 4-4 from the foul line.
The Hawks will head on the road to play Blanco High School at 4 p.m. Friday, Dec. 16 in Blanco.
