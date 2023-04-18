BOERNE — Coming off a 7-0 shutout victory against Boerne earlier in the week, Canyon Lake fell to the Greyhounds 8-1 Friday night.
The loss places the Hawks (16-8 overall, 6-5 in district) in the midst of a three-way tie for second place in District 27-4A standings with Wimberley and Davenport.
In the contest, senior Griffen Williams was 1-3 on the night, getting the team’s lone RBI in the sixth inning.
Williams took the loss at the mound through four innings, allowing nine hits and six runs (four earned) while walking two batters and striking out one.
The Hawks continue their series against Wimberley at 6 p.m. Friday, April 18 at Wimberley High School.
Hawks fall to Bandera
FISCHER — In the second meeting between the two teams this season, Canyon Lake softball fell to Bandera 8-2 Friday night.
The loss brings the Hawks to 8-19-1 overall and 0-9 in District 27-4A play. They have lost 11 games in a row.
The contest was the Hawks’ second loss to the Bulldogs this season, falling to them 7-6 on March 28.
Alyssa Johnson was 2-3 on the night, and Cheyenne Fields was 1-3, hitting a two-run home run.
Pitcher Rianna Gonzales played a complete game, allowing 13 hits and eight runs (seven earned) while walking three batters and striking out two.
