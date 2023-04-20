WIMBERLEY — Canyon Lake baseball has secured a playoff spot, defeating Wimberley 5-3 on the road Tuesday night.
The victory snaps the Hawks’ 13-game losing streak at Wimberley’s baseball field as they clinch the season series, leading 2-0 with one game remaining.
The Hawks improved to 17-8 overall and 7-5 in District 27-4A play, placing them second in the district one game ahead of the Texans and Davenport.
As for the game itself, both squads were neck-and-neck, tied 3-3 through three innings.
The Hawks picked up a 4-3 lead in the top of the fourth as senior catcher Chase Anderson hit an RBI single. Another run by Chase in the top of the seventh, as he scored this time off a wild pitch, sealed the victory.
Chase Anderson was 2-3 on the night with one RBI and two runs. Sophomore third baseman Carter Williams went 2-4, hitting a double and two RBIs. Senior shortstop Hayden Baker was 1-2, hitting a double and scoring two runs.
Senior Hunter Anderson picked up the win on the mound through six innings, allowing four hits and three runs while walking three batters and striking out four. Junior Luke Roskin picked up the save, pitching one inning, allowing one hit and striking out one.
The Hawks will try to go for the sweep in the series’ final game at 6 p.m. Friday, April 21 at Canyon Lake High School in Fischer.
Boerne upends Wolves in 10-2 game
SAN ANTONIO — Davenport baseball (14-13 overall, 6-6 in District 27-4A) fell to Boerne 10-2 Tuesday night.
The Greyhounds sit atop district standings, while the Wolves are now tied for third place with Wimberley. The Wolves officially lose the three-game series against the Greyhounds, having dropped the first two matchups.
The series’ final game is at 6 p.m. Friday, April 21 in Boerne.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.