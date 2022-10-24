BURNET — The Canyon Lake Hawks (4-3 overall, 3-0 in district) came out victorious 28-14 against the Burnet Bulldogs (4-4 overall, 1-1 in district) last Friday.
Despite starting the year 0-3, the Hawks have come back to win four straight, putting themselves in first place in the District 13-4A-I standings.
The Bulldogs took the lead early in the contest, but this wasn’t enough to keep down the Hawks.
Canyon Lake responded late in the quarter as senior quarterback Hunter Anderson ran in a 14-yard touchdown with only 6 seconds left on the clock, tying the game at 7-7.
The pace slowed for most of the second quarter, with neither team putting up points. That changed when the Bulldogs scored their second touchdown with 1:04 left in the first half, taking a 14-7 lead.
With limited time before the period ended, Hunter Anderson found senior running back Helijah Johnson for a 24-yard touchdown pass, tying the game at 14-14 to end the first half.
The Hawks took the lead 21-14 in the third, as Hunter Anderson found senior wide receiver Chase Anderson for a 30-yard score.
The Hawks sealed the deal 28-14 off a QB sneak from Hunter Anderson at the goal line.
Hunter Anderson finished the game 4-7 for 87 yards, two touchdowns and an interception while running for 37 yards and two touchdowns.
The Hawks were solid on the ground again, with 46 rushes for 264 yards and two touchdowns. Johnson led the group with 18 carries for 89 yards. He also caught three passes for 57 yards and a touchdown.
The Hawks will host Taylor at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 28, at Hawk Stadium in Fischer.
