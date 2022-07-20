I see that Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck finally got married last weekend. They decided to go the quick Las Vegas marriage route, just friends and family as the witnesses. I’m not familiar with a lot of Jennifer’s music, I tend to lean more to classic rock and traditional country.
A few days ago, I was scanning the documentaries on Netflix and decided to checkout a new one just released called ‘Halftime.’ It tells the story of Lopez and Shakira’s 2020 NFL Halftime Show. In doing so, it peels back the curtain and gives viewers a behind the scenes look at all the preparation that goes into a halftime performance. Soon it changes to an inside look at Lopez’s life, before she was famous and after.
I believe in giving credit where it’s due and Lopez started with nothing and built an empire on her terms. She started out in a middle-class family in the Bronx and made her way into the music and movie business, one step at a time. Her work ethic was intense and she gave it everything she had.
After seeing her story, I have to admit, I have a different opinion of JLo. I probably won’t rush out and buy a copy of ‘On The 6’ but the next time she’s on TV, I may not instantly change the channel. Unless there’s an episode of Better Call Saul on, then it’s good-bye JLo.
Lost Shaker of Salt pays tribute to Jimmy Buffett
There are a few artists that have made their living out of an image. One of the first to capitalize on a beach image was Jimmy Buffett. His career didn’t start out that way. He was a typical country singer, trying to find his way in Nashville. Then he met Jerry Jeff Walker and his life changed forever.
Jerry Jeff introduced him to a magical place called Key West then he took him to Austin. Buffett loved Austin and started writing a song there. He finished it on the drive back to Key West. That song was Margaritaville and Buffett built an empire off of that one song. It never made it higher than Number 13 on the Billboard charts, but with a song like that, chart position meant nothing. It was a career song, much like Mr. Bojangles was for Jerry Jeff.
Buffett became one of the wealthiest performers in the world. He owns hotels, casinos, airplanes, bars, retirement villages plus hundreds of other investment properties. His net worth according to Forbes Magazine is in the billions. Not bad for writing one hit song.
He created a lifestyle around the song and his legions of fans are known as Parrotheads. There are several chapters of his fans here in Texas. Many of them will be at the Brauntex Theatre on Friday night to hear Lost Shaker of Salt, a Jimmy Buffett tribute band. This Texas-based band formed because of their love for Jimmy and his beach lifestyle.
They perform all of his songs plus other beach related music. It is an event not to be missed. Grab that flowered shirt and a pair of flip flops and come to the Brauntex on Friday night. The show starts at 7:30 p.m. and tickets are available at the door or online at Brauntex.org.
Whitewater Amphitheater welcomes Koe Wetzel & Read Southall
Whitewater Amphitheater welcomes two of the hottest names on the Texas-Oklahoma music scene this weekend. On Friday night, Pittsburgh, Texas native Koe Wetzel will play with Ben Burgess and Dylan Wheeler opening. Wetzel was born Ropyr Madison Koe Wetzel with the Koe being taken from his parents love of David Allen Coe.
After playing football for Tarleton State University, he chose a music career instead and formed his band, the Konvicts. His breakout album, Noise Complaint, released in 2016, helped push his career to the next level. He signed with Columbia Records in 2020 and released his latest album, Sellout, to celebrate the event. Koe is known as a rowdy entertainer and has built a huge fan base on his outlaw image.
On Saturday night, Read Southall will headline with Midnight River Choir and Austin Meade opening the show. Southall, an Oklahoma boy, started his career as a solo artist but as things progressed, he formed a band and recorded Six Strong Sorrow in 2015. His fan base started almost instantly and grew substantially with the release of Borrowed Time in 2017.
During the COVID shutdown they recorded and released For The Birds and are on tour now to support it. Both opening acts, Austin Meade and Midnight River Choir, are enjoying successful careers at the moment so this show will definitely be one to see. Tickets are available at WhiteWaterRocks.com.
Scotty McCreery coming to Gruene Hall
North Carolina’s Scotty McCreery got his start at the ripe old age of six when his grandparents gave him a book about Elvis. He became Scotty’s biggest musical influence. By the age of 10, he was learning guitar and singing in church and at school.
He performed in dozens of talent shows all around his hometown of Garner, NC. When he was 16 he was working as a sack boy at Lowes Food Store when he decided to audition for American Idol. Due to a prior commitment at church camp, he missed the Nashville audition but made it to Minneapolis.
He was selected to advance to Hollywood for the finals competition. Because he was a minor, his mother had to travel with him to Hollywood. Sticking mainly with country songs, he was almost eliminated once when he forgot the words to the Lee Ann Womack hit ‘I Hope You Dance.’
The judges gave him another chance and he went on to be the winner of Season 10 in 2011. Scotty has released five albums with the latest being ‘Same Truck.’ It was released in September of 2021 and contains the hit song, ‘Damn Strait,’ an ode to Texas icon George Strait. The video was filmed at Gruene Hall so it is only fitting that he return to the historic venue for a concert on Friday, Sept. 23. Tickets go on-sale Friday at 10 a.m. on their website GrueneHall.com.
Bruce Springsteen tickets go on-sale Friday
Tickets for Bruce Springsteen’s Feb. 16 concert in Austin at the brand-new Moody Center go on-sale this Friday at 10 a.m. on Ticketmaster.com. For this concert, Ticketmaster is using the Verify Fan policy. This means you must pre-qualify before you can purchase tickets.
You must create a Ticketmaster account and request an access code before you can buy tickets. If you are lucky enough to actually get tickets, when you arrive at the venue, you must have a photo ID and the credit card used to buy the tickets.
These measures are done to cut down on ticket scalpers that buy huge numbers of tickets, then resale them for astronomical amounts. I am glad that they are at least trying to curb this practice. It should make tickets more affordable for true fans. It will be Springsteen’s first tour since 2016.
Random notes from the music scene
Don’t you love the 90s? At least it’s a decade we can still remember. Country and rock music from the 90s is still popular and making a major comeback. On Friday night, Zack Walther and Matthew Briggs will be performing their salute to the 90s at the Downtown Social. According to their Facebook page, the music starts at 8 p.m. and there is no cover charge.
Billy’s Ice has three nights of solid music starting tonight with the Ace Pepper Band. Friday night welcomes 3 Man Front and Gunnar Latham, a local up and coming songwriter, on Saturday night. One of my favorite young country artists is Jesse Daniel. This singer songwriter is the real deal and I love his new album, ‘Beyond These Walls.’ No need to take my word for it, go check him out on Saturday night at Riley’s Tavern.
If you missed Kevin Galloway’s album release show last week at Sam’s Burger Joint, you are in luck. He’s doing another one on Friday night at Devil’s Backbone Tavern.
If you have ever been to Howl at the Moon, the dueling piano bar in San Antonio, you know just how much fun it is. But who wants to tackle a drive into San Antonio on I-35? Not me. Well, tonight is your lucky night. They are bringing the dueling pianos to the stage at Freiheit Country Store. All reserve tables are sold out but general admission tickets are free so come check it out.
Tonight, at Krause’s Café you can enjoy the Lonely Hearts Club Band do their tribute to the Beatles.
Matt Hillyer, former leader of the Americana group 1100 Springs, will be at Redbird Listening Room on Sunday afternoon at 4 p.m.
Elton John’s Farewell Yellowbrick Road Tour will finally end at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles in November. It will make one more stop in San Antonio at the Alamodome on Oct. 29.
Last but not least, it is good to see Aaron Watson back on tour and singing again. Back in May, just as he was releasing his new album ‘Unwanted Man,’ he suffered inflamed vocal cords. He was forced to take 60 days of total vocal rest. According to his recent Facebook posts, he is healed and back on the road.
Adobe Verde
(1724 Hunter Road, 830-629-0777)
Fri – Tex Porter – 6 p.m.
Sat – Danny Ray Harris – 6 p.m.
Baja Icehouse & Grill
(280 Marina, Canyon Lake 830-935-3122)
Tonight – Rockabilly Meets Blues – 7 p.m.
Fri – Gus Miller Band – 8 p.m.
Sat – Derek Krueger & Bobby Schmueckle – 3 p.m. / Ruben V – 8 p.m.
Sun – Chad Boyd – 2 p.m.
Billy’s Ice
(1193 Loop 337, 830-692-8169)
Tonight – Ace Pepper Band – 8:30 p.m.
Fri – 3 Man Front – 8:30 p.m.
Sat – Gunnar Latham – 9:30 p.m.
Sun – Lucas Taylor – 7 p.m.
Wed – Tony Taylor – 8:30 p.m.
Brauntex Theatre
(290 W. San Antonio, 830-627-0808)
Fri – Lost Shaker of Salt – 7:30 p.m.
Sat – Artreach Program w/ Charlie Bee – 2 p.m.
Brookshire Brothers
(18275 FM 306, Canyon Lake 830-935-3130)
Fri – Tyler Cannon Band – 7 p.m.
Sat – The Percolators – 7 p.m.
Cheatham Street Warehouse
(119 Cheatham Street, San Marcos, 512-353-3777)
Tonight – Grant Gilbert – 8 p.m.
Fri – Joshua Ray Walker – 8 p.m.
Sat – Jake Worthington – 8 p.m.
Wed – Kent Finley Songwriters Circle – 8 p.m.
Dam Red Barn
(16520 S. Access Rd, Canyon Lake 830-964-3276)
Sat – MC & the Mystic – 8:30 p.m.
Devil’s Backbone Tavern
(4041 FM 32, Fisher, TX)
Tonight – Turn Up Jam – 8 p.m.
Fri – Kevin Galloway – Album Release – 9 p.m.
Sat – David Beck / Ryan Quiet – 8 p.m.
Sun – Kathryn Legendre – 1 p.m.
Double Dave’s Pizza Works
(2164 Gabriels Place # 105)
Mon – Monte Good – 5:30 p.m.
Downtown Social Club
(386 W. San Antonio, 830-214-6650)
Fri – 90’s Night w/ Zack Walther & Matthew Briggs – 8 p.m.
Farmer’s Market
(Castell Street Downtown)
Sat – Live & Let Live – 10 a.m.
Floores Country Store
(14492 Old Bandera Rd 210-695-8827)
Fri – Mason Lively / Jacob Stelly & Slade Coulter – 7 p.m.
Sat – Wynn Williams / William Beckmann – 7 p.m.
Freiheit Country Store
(2157 FM 1101, 830-625-9400)
Tonight – Howl at the Moon – Dueling Pianos – 8 p.m.
Tue – Rio Tripiano – 7 p.m.
Wed – Zack Walther Band – 6:30 p.m.
Grapevine in Gruene
(1612 Hunter Rd 830-606-0093)
Tonight – Ryan Waguespack – 6 p.m.
Fri – Wilkinson’s Quartet – 5 p.m.
Sat – Slim Bawb – 2 p.m. / Henri Herbert Trio – 6 p.m.
Sun – Julian Banks – 2 p.m.
Gristmill River Restaurant
(1287 Gruene Road, 830-625-0684)
Tonight – Marshall Hood – 6:30 p.m.
Fri – Jackson Parten – 7 p.m.
Sat – Lance Lipinsky – Noon / Colton’s Kin – 6:30 p.m.
Sun – Lance Lipinsky – Noon / Shawn Hart – 6 p.m.
Gruene Grove
(1263 Gruene Rd, 830-765-0300)
Tonight – Manzy Lowry – 7 p.m.
Fri – Nate Guthrie – 3 p.m. / Ace Pepper Group – 7 p.m.
Sat – Eric Flores – Noon / Kade Isakson – 3 p.m. / Joe Bob’s Bar & Grill Band – 7 p.m.
Sun – NG4 – 2 p.m. / Grant Ewing – 6 p.m.
Gruene Hall
(1281 Gruene Rd 830-606-1281)
Tonight – Roger Creager’s Birthday Show – 8 p.m.
Fri - Roger Creager’s Birthday Show – 8 p.m.
Sat – Jason James – 1 p.m. / Roger Creager’s Birthday Show – 8 p.m.
Sun – Austin Gilliam – 12:30 p.m. / Shawn Pittman Band – 5 p.m.
Mon – Slim Bawb & Fabulous Stumpgrinders – 6 p.m.
Tue – Two Tons of Steel – 8:30 p.m.
Wed – The Georges – 6 p.m.
Gruene’s Last Call
(2348 Gruene Lake Drive, Ste A)
Tonight – Matt Kirk – 5 p.m.
Sun – Emmanuel Tomes – 3 p.m.
Guadalupe Brewing Company
(1586 Wald Rd, 830-837-9205)
Tonight – Brandon Padier – 5:30 p.m.
Fri – Craig Marshall – 6:30 p.m.
Sat – Chain Bridge Road – 7 p.m.
Sun – Runnin’ On Mt – 12:30 p.m. / Chris Saucedo – 4:30 p.m.
Inferno’s Pizza
(1198 Gruene Rd, 830-629-2077)
Fri – Code Two – 6 p.m.
Sat – Anthony Wright – 6 p.m.
Sun – Blues Like It Usta Wuz – 6 p.m.
Krause’s Café
(148 Castell, 830-632-5076)
Tonight – Lonely Hearts Club – Beatles Tribute Band – 6 p.m.
Fri – Soul Sessions – 7 p.m.
Sat – Sweet Sugar – 10 a.m. / The Fellowship – 2 p.m. / Ben Zuniga Band – 6 p.m.
Sun – Winslow & Scheffler – 10 a.m. / Colton’s Kin – 2 p.m. / Sunset Avenue – 6 p.m.
Wed – Eurofest Trio – 6 p.m.
L & L Dance Hall
(11699 River Rd, 830-964 – 3455)
Sat – County Line Band – 8 p.m.
Lonestar Float House
(7430 River Road, 830-907-3866)
Sun – Bo Brumble – 5 p.m.
Luckenbach Dance Hall
(412 Town Loop, Luckenbach 830-997-3224)
Tonight – John Bardy – 1 p.m. / Mike & Kathy Broussard – 5 p.m.
Fri – Hayden Whittington – 1 p.m. / Wagon Aces – 7 p.m.
Sat – Clayton Gardner – 1 p.m. / Pendulum Hearts – 7 p.m.
Sun – Jake Martin – 5 p.m.
Middleton Brewing
(101 Oakwood Loop, San Marcos 512-847-3435)
Fri – Sean Ryan – 6 p.m.
Sat – Gerry Burns – 3 p.m.
Sun – Michael James – 3 p.m.
Mon – Open Mic – 6 p.m.
Muck & Fuss /Side Car
(295 E. San Antonio Street, 830-312-5387)
Tonight – Soul Ethos – 6:30 p.m.
Fri – Fellowship – 8 p.m.
Sat – Little Jewford – 4 p.m. / Dirty River Jazz Band – 8 p.m.
Tue – Brett Cline – 7 p.m.
Wed – Little Jewford – 6:30 p.m.
Mystic Quarry
(13190 FM 306, Canyon Lake 830-964-3330)
Fri – Anthony Wright Band – 7 p.m.
Natural Bridge Taverns
(26495 Natural Bridge Taverns Rd, 210-651-6101)
Sat – Tony Taylor - Noon
Sun – Michael Kelton - Noon
NB Elks Lodge 2279
(393 S. Seguin, 830-625-5217)
Sat – Rick Rice Band – 7 p.m.
Old River City Café
(2771 FM 725 830-620-1900)
Sun – Ryan Waguespack – 10:30 a.m.
Wed – Monte Good – 5:30 p.m.
Our Lady Bar & Grille
(1720 Gruene Road 830-358-7545)
Fri – Odd Job Bob – 6 p.m.
Phoenix Saloon
(193 W San Antonio, 830-643-1400)
Tonight – Josh Holden – 8:30 p.m.
Fri – Tony Taylor & Geoff Hill – Noon / Sun Valley Station – 8:30 p.m.
Sat – Andi Holleman – 1 p.m. / I35 – 8:30 p.m.
Sun – Tiffiny Dawn – 2 p.m.
Wed – Steven Vee – Noon / Open Mic w/ Andi Holleman – 8 p.m.
Pour Haus
(343 W San Antonio, 830-214-6033)
Tonight – Alli Mattice Band – 8:30 p.m.
Fri – Chris Saucedo Band – 8:30 p.m.
Sat – 3 Man Front – 9:30 p.m.
Sun – Anthony Wright Band – 8:30 p.m.
Mon – Shawn Hart & Friends – 8:30 p.m.
Tue – Open Mic Night w/ Jamie Cameron & JJ Garrett – 8:30 p.m.
Wed – Madelyn Victoria – 8:30 p.m.
Red Bird Listening Room
(1260 South Bus 35, 830-606-7886)
Tonight – Songwriter Night – 6 p.m.
Fri – Courtney Hale Revia – 7:30 p.m.
Sat – Jana Pochop & Libby Koch – 7:30 p.m.
Sun – Matt Hillyer – 4 p.m.
Riley’s Tavern
(8894 FM 1102 512-392-3132)
Tonight – Mike Ethan Messick & Friends – 7 p.m.
Fri – Kathy & the Killowatts – 8 p.m.
Sat – Automatic Weekend – 6 p.m. / Jesse Daniel – 9 p.m.
Sun – Kayla Jane’s Pickers Circle – 4 p.m.
Wed – John Whipple – 7 p.m.
River Road Ice House
(1791 Hueco Springs Loop 830-626-1335)
Sat – Casey Chesnutt – 8:30 p.m.
Rudy’s BBQ
(844 Loop 337, 830-609-3337)
Tonight – Jonathan Garcia – 6 p.m.
Sam’s Burger Joint
(330 E Grayson St 210-223-2830)
Tonight – Gully Boys / Bad Bad Hats – 7 p.m.
Fri – Roadside Libby / Reed Brothers – 8 p.m.
Sat – Skyrocket – 8 p.m.
Sun – 40 Oz to Freedom – Tribute to Sublime – 7 p.m.
Watering Hole
(1390 McQueeney Rd 830-625-0045)
Tonight – Misty Ann Band – 8 p.m.
Fri – Meyer Anderson Band – 8:30 p.m.
Sat – Mikele Buck Band – 9 p.m.
Sun – TBA – 3 p.m.
Whitewater Amphitheater
(11860 FM 306, 830-964-3800)
Fri – Ben Burgess / Dylan Wheeler / Koe Wetzel – 8:30 p.m.
Sat – Midnight River Choir / Austin Meade / Read Southall Band – 8 p.m.
Please send upcoming live music info to: martinsmusic@hotmail.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.