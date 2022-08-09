In a matter of weeks students will once again be walking the halls of Comal ISD schools, but in addition to seeing the familiar faces of classmates and teachers they will also be seeing some friendly faces of parents and neighbors.
After pandemic restrictions kept visitors and volunteers out of schools, the district’s Hallway Heroes program where members of the community can volunteer to be an extra set of eyes in the hallways of campuses is returning.
“(We received) great participation from people at campuses before COVID … (It’s) a great time to bring it back and revive it,” said Steve Stanford, executive director of communications for Comal ISD. “We want to see our parents on our campuses and volunteer at this capacity.”
Launched during the 2019-2020 school year, Hallway Heroes utilizes a campus volunteer group of parents, neighbors and family members looking to be a positive presence in the school while adding an extra layer of safety and security for those on campus.
Those approved by the district to serve as a Hallway Hero might be tasked with general campus community relations such as interacting with students on campus throughout the day or acting as a mentor. Volunteers might also be asked to help assist with campus events and activities, check doors and locks, or aid with safety and security assessments.
“We know that there’s a heightened awareness of safety and security in schools right now,” Board Treasurer Tim Hennessee said during the most recent board meeting. “We also know that the safest schools are those that have community involvement, and so I am thrilled beyond belief that we’re able to get our dads in particular back into the hallways as heroes. That is such a positive experience, especially for the elementary age kids, but it also does provide that extra layer of support with somebody walking around.”
Hallway Heroes is just one of the many safety and security measures in place at Comal ISD schools.
Schools in the district are equipped with a number of safety and security features meant to prevent and minimize harm in the event of a natural disaster or other emergency.
Comal ISD schools incorporate a visitor management system, which requires visitors on campus to sign and out when visiting, an active lockdown system when in the event of an emergency sends verbal and visual cues through sound and flashing blue lights, and a surveillance system that covers hallways, common areas and parking lots monitored throughout the day.
In addition, campuses undergo safety drills in preparation for an actual emergency in situations of an intruder, a fire, or other natural disaster. When a real emergency occurs, the district has several lines of communication with those inside the school and outside the school, including parents and first responders.
Each campus has its own Hallway Heroes program responsible for the scheduling and sign up of volunteers.
Potential Hallway Heroes can volunteer as much or as little time as they would like during the day and don’t have to work a full day to make a difference in the hallways.
Volunteers are required to pass an online background check at least two weeks before their scheduled volunteer date. Those interested in becoming a volunteer can fill out an online volunteer background check form, which can be found at https://bit.ly/3BYGQo1 .
