The Spring 2023 issue of Wings, the Xerces Society’s collection of essays on invertebrate conservation, has an article entitled “Want to Save the Bees? Focus on Habitat, Not Honey Bees.” The article points out the fact that North America has about 3,600 native bee species, of which the Honey Bee, Apis mellifera, is not one!
Honey bees, which were brought to North America about 400 years ago by European settlers, are prized for products of their hives: honey and wax. Early Jamestown Colony records from the 1620s include references to honey bees. By 1850, just over 200 years later, honey bees were on North America’s West Coast. Ponder that time span as you think about the environmental impact of other non-native organisms, e.g., invasive plants.
Habitat is clearly important to pollinators, to birds and to other critters which share the earth with us. A spectacular “focus on habitat” can be found at Headwaters at the Comal, New Braunfels Utilities’ 16-acre restoration site at Klingemann and Lakeview Blvd.
In May, Headwaters was the recipient of seven milkweed trays through a Monarch Watch grant.
That’s about 400 plugs of Antelope horns (Asclepias asperula). Volunteers have helped with planting and return at frequent intervals to assess the plants’ condition. Two summer interns will also be a great help with Headwaters habitat restoration. These interns are provided through a special NBU program. A third intern, a Texas Lutheran student, will specialize in GIS mapping of the site.
The milkweed plants have been protected with caging, as some of the four-legged browsers like to nibble. The cages have orange flags to identify their location more easily. Once the milkweed is established, nibbling becomes less tempting to the deer. Until then, protection is a deterrent.
Milkweed is the vital plant for our endangered Monarch Butterfly (Danaus plexippus). Central Texas, our backyard, is part of the crucial pathway in the Monarch’s twice-annual migration between Mexico and Canada.
As environmental changes continue to occur throughout the Monarch’s crucial pathway, the additional milkweed that Headwaters has planted should be beneficial to not only the Monarch Butterfly but to other pollinators. Again, it’s all about habitat, and the Headwaters habitat displays mostly native plants. The native plants and native grasses also act to better filter stormwater and runoff before it enters the adjacent Comal Springs.
Among other butterflies that often feast on the Headwaters prairie are the Fiery skippers. Fiery skipper is reported as the No. 1 observed creature at the restoration site. (Somehow, I don’t think they count deer.)
This small yellow pollinator with brownish spots is only about one inch in size. There is a difference in coloration between male and female Fiery skippers.
Males display bright orange with long black marks on the forewing and a sawtooth marginal border.
The male Fiery skipper is also smaller than the female. The female Fiery skipper is dark brown with a band of orange spots across the wing. Fiery skippers are rapid flyers with darting movements.
The Fiery and other Skipper species can be observed folding their wings in a triangular shape, thought to better absorb the sun’s rays. It can often be found in urban settings where it has a fondness for turfgrass, i.e., Bermuda and St. Augustine grasses. During its larval stage, the Fiery Skipper’s use of turfgrass can be such a problem that the small butterfly has achieved official “pest” status in California and Hawaii because it actively eats foliage of the turfgrass.
The adult Fiery Skipper feeds on nectar of flowers and will lay their eggs near that food source. Geyata Ajilvsgi’s book “Butterfly Gardening for Texas” notes that the “exceedingly-long proboscis enables Fiery skippers to partake of nectar deep within tubular blossoms of such flowers as salvias, penstemons, and morning glories.” In addition to their “exceedingly long proboscis,” another identifying feature of this Skipper species is their conspicuously short antennae.
Some butterfly trivia: Fiery skipper is the only North American member of the genus Hylephila. The name of the Monarch Butterfly is thought to have been given in honor of King William III of England. The butterfly’s main color is orange, the same as the King’s secondary title, Prince of Orange.
Red-shouldered hawks are also naturally drawn to the habitat around Headwaters and nest in the area. These magnificent raptors prefer wooded areas with nearby water, and they return to the same nesting territory year after year. Deforestation is the main threat to these beautiful creatures. Red-shouldered hawks hunt smaller creatures such as snakes, frogs, mice, and you guessed it, lizards. Their talons enable them to capture and kill animals equal to their own size. Audubon has recorded the banding of a 25-year-old female Red-shouldered hawk. This unusual longevity record was made in California, where the hawk was re-banded and re-released.
Headwaters’ habitat diversity begs the question: how’s your habitat? Have you followed the restoration site’s example and installed a rain barrel? Every drop of water counts! Are you trying to use more Texas native plants? Texas native plants, once established, will require less water. Any such step into resource conservation is beneficial to our habitat.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.