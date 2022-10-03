Comal County Habitat for Humanity’s Stud-A-Thon does not refer to an earring — nor the handsome gentleman at the local grocery store.
It’s the beam that supports the frame of a house, and sponsors will be able to leave a lasting message on the frame to support families of a brand new home until Dec. 31, 2022.
Comal County Habitat for Humanity Executive Director Crystal Moore said that 10 years ago the local organization was the first affiliate to start leaving a unique greeting within the families’ homes.
“We would have volunteers come out and hand them a marker and say, ‘Hey leave a message for the family here in the home,’” Moore said.
For $200, each sponsor will be able to decorate a 2x4 that will go in into the future home for Joe and Candace’s family on Candlelight Drive in Canyon Lake. Sponsors can also split the cost with their business or other organization by paying $75 up front per stud prior to collecting the additional $125 needed for each beam.
Comal County Habitat for Humanity said over 300 studs will be needed to frame Joe and Candace’s home. The new house will also need to be handicap accessible for Joe and Candace’s daughter Maci, who has epileptic encephalopathy.
Moore, who has been with Habitat for Humanity for 13 years, said she understands how it is to not have a stable household because she grew up in insecure housing.
“I know what it is like to move schools every few months and have to start over with your friend group,” Moore said. “I’m personally passionate about it — it’s easy to stay passionate about it because when you see it works, then you believe it.”
According to comalhabitat.org, the Comal County chapter for Habitat for Humanity was established as a non-profit on Sept. 6, 1993 and has built over 50 homes.
Studs are available at the Comal County Habitat for Humanity ReStore at 1269 Industrial Dr. until New Year’s Eve.
For more information about Comal County Habitat for Humanity, visit www.comalhabitat.org/.
