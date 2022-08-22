On Tuesday proud parents will be able to show off photos of their children as they head back to school on the Herald-Zeitung website.
This is the first time the paper is introducing a digital gallery to share photos as a way to connect with the community and give the people it serves a way to celebrate the children of New Braunfels and Comal County.
“We’re doing it because we want more interaction with the community,” said Neice Bell, publisher of the Herald-Zeitung. “People like to see their kid’s pictures up and about.”
When the new feature on the website launches Tuesday, parents can submit photos of their kids on the first day of school for a chance to win back-to-school themed prizes. Three winners will be selected at random and published in the paper following the Sept. 30 deadline.
This month’s back to school theme, which is sponsored by CentroMed, is the first of many photo galleries to come — some with a new round of prizes.
Like the changing weather of the seasons, every month will bring a new theme sponsored by a different local business.
In the future, there will be some for New Braunfels festival staples like Wurstfest, and holidays such as Halloween and Valentine’s Day.
Photos can be submitted online on the Herald-Zeitung website by clicking on the back to school 2022 photo gallery link and navigating to the pink bar to upload their photo — then sit back, scroll and enjoy.
