Online applications are now open for several scholarships with New Braunfels Community Foundation, including the three large GVTC Foundation Scholarships:
— Ritchie T. Sorrells Scholarship, $25,000.
— Ola Armstrong Scholarship, $15,000.
— GVTC Vocational/Technical, up to $7,500.
Students have the opportunity to apply for financial aid for a wide range of studies including technical and vocational, engineering, music, seminary, automotive, education, agriculture, medical, fine arts, math and more.
The Gonzalez Family Scholarship, open to New Braunfels High School graduating seniors, awards 10 scholarships, at a minimum of $2,500 each. The WGL Jr Scholarship, open to Canyon High School students, awards two scholarships, at a minimum of $1,200 each.
Several other scholarships are open to NBISD and Comal ISD students or to private school, home school and surrounding area students, and provide award amounts of $2,000, $1,500 or $1,000.
More than $170,000 in scholarships was awarded to students in 2022.
Scholarship applications will be accepted online only all at www.nbcommunityfoundation.org.
Most applications will close March 2, 2023, with the exception of the Bandera Electric Cooperative scholarship applications which close Feb. 15.
Questions? Contact Betty Taylor, Director of Communications and Donor Services, at betty@nbcommunityfoundation.org or 830-606-9597.
Created in 2015, the New Braunfels Community Foundation Scholarship Program helps local youth and adults pursue their dreams of furthering their education. NBCF matches caring donors with deserving students who want to continue their studies at colleges, universities, trade or technical schools. The scholarship program is created for individual donors who set up specific criteria for the administration of their funds.
NBCF fields all applicants, filters those applicants based on criteria set up by the donor, and administers and monitors scholarship grants. This is a much easier, less expensive way for donors to make a difference in a student’s life.
If you are interested in creating a scholarship fund, or serving as a volunteer scholarship evaluator, contact NBCF at brit@nbcommunityfoundation.org or 830-606-9536.
