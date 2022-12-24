CONVERSE — After three straight losses, John Paul II ended its streak, defeating Judson in an 81-72 non-district battle Tuesday.
The contest was the Guardians’ strongest offensive performance of the season, scoring over 80 points for the first time this season. They improve their record to 5-12 this season.
The Guardians got off to a strong 11-7 start midway through the first, but the Rockets made it a one-point game at 17-16 to close the quarter.
Despite the lead, JPII was forced to sit the team’s top scorer and rebounder, senior shooting guard Geoffrey Maldonado, due to foul trouble for the remainder of the first half.
“This was an issue because of the size and athleticism Judson presents in the interior,” Blackwell said. “This hurt because we already lost a starting forward in Kanyon Brown over the weekend to a back injury. At this moment, all we could do is think, ‘Next man up,’ and be confident in the guys on the roster to step up in a big a way.”
The setback did not slow down the Guardians as they went on a 10-0 run, taking a 39-25 lead, their largest of the game. A buzzer-beater 3-pointer from senior power forward Chase Clinton closed the half with the Guardians up 42-29.
The Rockets made up the difference, tying the ballgame at 49-49 with 3:06 left in the third. They eventually took a 54-51 lead in the fourth quarter.
They extended their lead to 60-54 with just under six minutes left in the game.
“We’ve been in tough moments like this all year, so it was all about focus and composure in our huddle before we took the floor,” Blackwell said. “I could see it in our eyes. They were ready to prove to themselves they could win a game of this magnitude.”
The Guardians tied the ballgame at 62-62 with a pair of buckets from senior point guard Arath Velazquez and a four-point play from senior shooting guard Chase Swan from the left corner.
They carried the momentum for the rest of the game with buckets from Maldonado and senior shooting guard Joshua McGuire. The Guardians grabbed the win, finishing the contest with a 19-10 run.
“It was a complete team effort, and great to see my guys kick in the door after knocking at it the last couple of weeks,” Blackwell said. “This was another huge win for our program and the entire JPII community. We don’t just schedule these types of opponents because we are looking for moral victories. We play them to compete and expect to win. Just so happens tonight; we were blessed to do just that.”
Clinton led the team with 22 points, 16 of which came in the second quarter. Maldanado, Velazsquez and McGuire combined for 46 points. Swan scored 10 points off the bench.
Junior Taylor Rammel led the contest with nine rebounds.
The Guardians will close out their non-district schedule at the William Roberts Memorial Tournament at Round Rock High School from Dec. 27-29. Their first game will be against Westlake at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27.
