After another formidable boys basketball season, John Paul II collected a series of postseason awards.
The Guardians received 11 total awards from TAPPS (District 3-4A and all-state) and the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches (TABC).
The four-time defending District 3-4A champs had five players recognized by the league.
Senior Geoffrey Maldonado leads off the list, being named the district’s Most Valuable Player.
Maldonado and senior Josh McGuire were first team all-district selections for the second time in their careers. Seniors Arath Velazquez and Kanyon Brown also made first team all-district.
Senior Chase Clinton finished out the district honors, making it to the second team.
Three Guardians were recognized as TAPPS all-state. Maldonado was a first-team selection, McGuire and Velazquez were on the second team, and Brown was an honorable mention.
Maldonado also made it onto the TABC Private School Boys All-State Team. He is also the second player in Guardians’ history to be selected to play in the San Antonio Area Association of Basketball Coaches (SAAABC) All-Star game on April 23.
Head coach Forrest Blackwell rounded out the group, receiving the TABC Don Coleman Outstanding Coach Award for Medium Private Schools (TAPPS 1A-4A).
