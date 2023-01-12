SEGUIN — On Tuesday, John Paul II’s boys and girls basketball lost successive contests to Brentwood Christian.
The girls lost 55-47, and the boys fell in a one-point game, 45-44, later in the evening.
The boys drop to an 8-15 overall record and 1-1 in district play, still searching for their fourth-straight district title, while the girls also fell to 1-1 in district.
Both teams will host Hill Country Christian School of Austin Friday, Jan. 13. The girls will play at 6:15 p.m. The boys are scheduled for 7:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.