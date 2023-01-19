SCHERTZ — Coming off a victory against Hill Country Christian School of Austin last week, John Paul II lost to Corpus Christi Incarnate Word Academy 48-41 in its first home game.
Despite holding the lead for most of the game into the middle of the fourth quarter, the Angels ultimately took over for the win.
The Guardians started the game on fire with a 17-3 lead nearing the end of the first quarter. They were strong on offense, making shots all over the court, and were disciplined on defense, leaving the Angels to only score from the free-throw line.
However, the Guardians started fouling heavily, allowing the Angels to score six straight points, closing the quarter up 17-9.
The second quarter was sluggish as both teams started the period scoreless for 4:39. The Guardians held a 24-14 advantage at halftime.
The Angels cut the lead to 30-27 in the third, outscoring JPII 13-7 in the quarter.
As the Guardians started to slow down, the Angels ramped up, finally going ahead 32-31 with 5:24 left in the fourth. The Guardians made a last push, keeping themselves within striking distance down 39-38, but the Angels closed the game by scoring seven of the next 10 points.
With the loss, the Guardians fall to a 4-14 overall record and 2-2 in District 3-4A play.
They will head on the road and face Geneva School of Boerne at 6:15 p.m. Friday, Jan. 20 in Boerne.
