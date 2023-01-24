John Paul II boys basketball won its third and fourth straight games, defeating Geneva 65-27 and Corpus Christi John Paul II 73-42.
The Guardians (12-15 overall, 5-1 in district) sit comfortably in second place in District 3-4A, tied with Veritas Academy and one game behind Brentwood Christian (6-0 in district).
They defeated the Eagles Friday in dominating fashion, shooting 65% from the field and 66.6% (8-12 3PT) from 3. The Guardians scored 18 points in transition and 38 points in the paint.
The win was the Guardians’ seventh consecutive win over Geneva. It was the Eagles’ worst loss of the season.
Senior point guard Josh McGuire led the team with 20 points, making 4-5 from beyond the arc. Senior power forward Kanyon Brown had 17 points, and senior shooting guard Geoffrey Maldonado had a double-double with 16 points and 10 rebounds.
The Guardians came back on Monday, defeating the Centurions, also in dominating fashion.
Maldonado led the team with 23 points, followed by McGuire with 10. With the performance, McGuire moves to second in the school’s all-time scoring list, passing former teammate Payton Reimer.
The Guardians will host Texas School for the Deaf at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25 at St. John Paul II Catholic High School in Schertz.
