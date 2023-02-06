SCHERTZ — In its first two games of the TAPPS District 3-4A tournament, John Paul II boys basketball defeated Corpus Christi John Paul II and Veritas Academy.
With the win, the Guardians will compete for a district championship for the sixth straight season. They have won three straight league titles and are in search of a fourth.
They entered the tournament as the No. 2 seed, defeating the Centurions in an 85-46 blowout Thursday night.
The Guardians followed up with a 69-45 over Veritas in the semi-final round on Saturday.
The contest was a back-and-forth one for three quarters. At halftime, the Guardians were down 24-22 and were losing by as much as five, down 34-29 in the third quarter. They rallied to finish the third, tying the game 38-38.
The Guardians took over in the final period with a 9-0 run, with senior Chase Clinton coming off the bench to score five of those points.
Veritas finally scored its first bucket of the quarter, down 47-40, but JPII answered with a 14-0 run, bringing the score to 61-40. The Guardians closed out the game with an 8-0 series to close the game.
“Major props to our second unit for closing the third quarter and giving us the momentum we needed to start the fourth,” head coach Forrest Blackwell said. “Then our senior leaders finished the job in great fashion. Our experience and physical conditioning really stood out in a game of this magnitude. The energy was through the roof, Veritas gave a valid effort, and our boys showed their championship pedigree.”
The Guardians shot 43% from the field, scoring 17 points in transition, 18 points off turnovers and 40 points in the paint.
Senior shooting guard Geoffrey Maldonado led the team with 24 points and eight rebounds, followed by senior Arath Velazquez with 16 points, 11 of which came in the fourth quarter, along with eight rebounds. Brown was third on the team with 12 points.
Junior Taylor Rammel was back in the lineup after being out for five games. He finished with five points and six boards off the bench.
The Guardians will face the winner between Holy Cross and Brentwood Christian in the district championship Thursday, Feb. 9.
