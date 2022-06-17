It’s been 10 years of locally-brewed beers for the homegrown tap house Guadalupe Brewing Company and Pizza Kitchen.
Since it opened in 2012 as a stand-alone brewery, the Guadalupe Brewing Company and Pizza Kitchen has been keeping New Braunfels quenched, and recently — fed, and now they are celebrating the milestone with a big anniversary bash Saturday evening.
The brewery started as a way to share their hand-crafted brews, but it wasn’t until 2015 that they began to sell it in-house. When they first started the business venture, the husband and wife team never imagined what it would become one day.
“I never (envisioned) this at all,” co-owner Anna Kilker said. “We did just a little bit at a time, (but) we were afraid of going a little farther, so we just chipped at it until we got to this point.”
Over the years the beer lovers managed to create an inviting environment that welcomed guests with garden scenery, which the couple planted and maintained themselves, for patrons to enjoy while sampling a wide variety of brews.
But it hasn’t always been easy.
When COVID-19 hit, temporarily shutting down places like bars and restaurants, the pair knew they had to adapt to the changing times and add a food component to the dog-friendly establishment.
“We’ve had to make some changes so that we can continue,” Kilker said. “It made us grow in ways we never thought we would.”
The popular local brewery introduced the pizza and beer combination in March 2021 with a selection of Detroit style pizzas. They have since expanded their menu to include New York style pizza, sandwiches and starters.
Recently they set up a canteen in the middle of the biergarten where they serve chips and homemade salsa, and have taken to selling pizza by the slice. Soon customers within a 5-mile radius will be able to get pizza delivered through DoorDash.
With their continued success the brewing company has been able to give back to the community by hosting fundraising events like Pups and Pints, which helped raise about $9,000 for the Comal County K-9 Unit and the Humane Society of the New Braunfels Area in March.
“Most people don’t even know how much they do to support our community because they don’t do it for the publicity, they do it because they love their community,” said Tracy Gibbons, who worked to put on the latest Pups and Pints event. “They put their heart and soul into their brewery and we need to support them.”
There will be plenty of live music, cold brews and food to keep the party going with tacos and an appearance by food truck “Bob and Rob’s BBQ” starting at 3 p.m., which people can enjoy while visiting the 13 vendors who are coming out for the occasion or play a game of cornhole.
The brewery is also providing shuttle service to transport guests from their parking spots, which tend to fill up quickly, to the event.
The evening celebration starts at 6:30 p.m. and ends at 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 18 at the Guadalupe Brewing Company and Pizza Kitchen grounds located at 1586 Wald Road.
