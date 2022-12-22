If owning Billy’s Ice has taught Bob Wilson anything, it was never to chase a dollar but a dream.
Before Wilson bought Billy’s Ice, he worked in manufacturing. When the bar wasn’t doing well, Wilson purchased the establishment. Although he may not have had experience running a bar, Wilson did have a vision for Billy’s Ice.
“When I bought this, it, you know, it had gone down, and it was basically a roadhouse biker bar, and I didn’t want it to be that… I wanted to attract everybody,” Wilson said. “Our big problem was when I bought this was there was no female clientele. They just would walk up and turn around and walk away.”
To revitalize Billy’s Ice, Wilson didn’t change the entire identity of the business. Wilson said that he thought Billy’s had a good base and only cleaned up the bar to make it more approachable for a broader customer base.
After almost five years of owning the bar, Wilson found himself in a similar position. When Adobe Verde needed a similar revitalization and a new owner, Wilson took the opportunity.
When the previous owner had personal circumstances that kept them from being available, they decided to sell the restaurant. Wilson said that he originally heard the news about Adobe Verde closing from his daughter.
“So I drove by, and sure enough, it said business closed and for sale and a phone number,” Wilson said. “I called the guy on Friday and we just got along really, really well and went saw it on Saturday and Tuesday we had a handshake [deal]. I mean, it went that fast.”
Wilson is going in with the same spirit he went in with Billy’s Ice; if it isn’t broken, why fix it? Adobe Verde will keep its original name and most of its menu, including the popular frog dip.
“I think Adobe Verde has its challenges, but I don’t think it’s broken,” Wilson said. “Just like I think Billy’s had its challenges, but it wasn’t broken. And once you can kind of get it back to where it was and fix the things that need to be fixed. I think it’s just a positive experience for everybody involved.”
Wilson said he feels more like a caretaker than the owner of Adobe Verde. To him, it’s essential to keep the restaurant intact to honor its history in the community; additionally, he wants to be a good neighbor to those in the community.
“We’re committed to being good neighbors, to not only the people that live around us, but the businesses that are around us, and our vendors and our customers,” Wilson said. “We’re not going to cut corners, and we want everybody that has a relationship with us, whether it’s customer, vendor or neighbor, to have a positive experience. So that’s our goal.”
Ideally, Wilson plans to reopen Adobe Verde on Feb. 1 and has already planned how the restaurant will be managed. Wilson said in the first six months that, he would personally be around the restaurant and be hands-on in the process.
“If you come in, you’re gonna see me there because I think that’s critical,” Wilson said. “We’ve got to get the trust back, and we’ve got to hear the input. We’ve got to hear what our customers are telling us and make sure that we’re building a restaurant that they want to come to in a place that they feel welcome and enjoy.”
Further updates on Adobe Verde’s reopening will be posted on their Facebook page: facebook.com/AdobeVerdeGruene .
