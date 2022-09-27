Music? Wine? Why not both? Music and wine unite for a good cause when the annual Gruene Music & Wine Fest returns for its 36th year in October.
The four-day music festival hosted by KNBT 92.1 FM Radio New Braunfels at Gruene Hall will feature a Texas-sized musical lineup and plenty of wine, with proceeds going to benefit the United Way of Comal County.
Last year, the event managed to raise over $147,000 for the nonprofit and they are about to do it all over again with help from sponsors such as JP Morgan Chase & Co, The Grapevine and Texas Hill Country Wineries.
The festival kicks off on Thursday, Oct. 6 with a Come and Taste It event from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. with wine tastings from Llano Estacado, Becker Vineyards and Hilmy Cellars at The Grapevine — and all tasting sales go to the United Way of Comal County.
The tasting will be followed by music from Josh Abbott Band at 8 p.m. at Gruene Hall.
Rockin’ with Texas Wine & Food takes center stage on Friday, Oct. 7 starting with a dinner catered by Gristmill River Restaurant, wine tastings from Llano Estacado, Fiesta Winery and Lost Draw Cellars, and a private performance and meet-n-greet with Pat Green.
Tickets for this event, which also includes a signed guitar auction, are already sold out. However, Pat Green will take the stage for a public performance at 9:30 p.m. at Gruene Hall.
Saturday, Oct. 8 is all about beer and wine with tastings from Lost Draw Cellars, Fiesta Winery, Texas Southwind Vineyard & Winery and more. The brand new event for the festival starts at 12 p.m. and goes until 6 p.m. at The Grapevine. Lost Gonzo Band will be providing the entertainment for the evening at 9 p.m. at Gruene Hall.
Festivities end Sunday, Oct. 9 with the festival’s Sunday Songwriter Shindig — a packed lineup of Texas singer and songwriters performing on the Gruene Hall stage. Emceed by Mattson Rainier of KNBT 92.1 FM, this event will go from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m.
So far Sunday’s lineup includes Bruce Robinson, William Beckmann, Jamie Lin Wilson, Kaitlin Butts, Austin Meade, Topo Chico Cowboys, Kevin Galloway and more to come.
Tickets went on sale Tuesday, Aug. 2 and are still available for the Thursday, Saturday and Sunday events through https://gruenemusicandwinefest.org/.
