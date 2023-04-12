Locals can leave their stress at home and stop by Gruene House Med Spa for its bi-annual festival event this Friday, April 14.
The spring festival will last from 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. and include live music from the band Kerosene Drifters.
Additionally, hungry eventgoers can get food from different food trucks, such as Otomi Authentic Mexican Coffee, Real Fresh Pasta Company and Mi Frijoles.
Furthermore, different business vendors will be available at the event, along with raffles, demonstrations and free items.
The spa will also have specials available for prospective customers. Those that are already customers of the spa will receive free food and drink vouchers.
This year marks the third year the festivals have been held; however, the spa has been around since 2015.
The Gruene House Med Spa was created by Maira Shah, part-owner and marketing director, and her husband.
Her physician husband wanted to leave his job at a local hospital in order to create his own business.
The couple opened the spa location in New Braunfels in 2015. The spa offers numerous services spanning from skin care-related treatments to IV therapy.
The business’ success and popularity of its services allowed the couple to open a location in San Antonio three years later.
In 2020, the couple opened a smaller wellness center in Seguin.
Shah’s background as a business major allowed her to gravitate toward the business’s branding and public relations.
The same year the Seguin location opened, Shah came up with the idea to put on a festival. She thought it would be a fun way to interact with the community and support other businesses that would serve as vendors at the event.
“Helping all these other small businesses, especially post-COVID, everybody kind of could use a little boost,” Shah said. “So that was kind of like the main reason to get our name out there and just have a little fun.”
According to Shah, over 200 people attended each of the festivals and had the opportunity to interact with the spa and other businesses.
The spring festival will be held at the Gruene House Med Spa at 1433 Hanz Dr. #105.
Those planning to show up on April 14 can expect parking to be free, along with no entry fees.
“We want everybody to come in, enjoy the music and the festival and just check it out,” Shah said. “We’re gonna be doing this again in the fall.”
