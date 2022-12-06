Santa Claus had some extra horsepower this year.
The Gruene Harley Owners Group (HOG) hosted its 14th annual Toy Run on Dec. 3.
Dozens of bikers roared away from the Harley-Davidson shop on 337 on Saturday morning to collect Christmas gifts for SJRC Texas.
Cheryl Pantermuehl, an activity officer for the Gruene HOG Chapter, said that people often stereotype bikers as “big, rugged guys decked out in black leather.”
“But motorcycle riders really care for the community and the children,” she said.
Formerly known as St. Jude’s Ranch for Children, SJRC Texas serves children and families impacted by trauma and abuse.
The Toy Run program collects donations at several businesses in New Braunfels and Canyon Lake.
On Saturday, the motorcycle riders donned holiday getups and rode to all the stops to collect the gifts.
Santa Claus led his pack of leather-clad reindeer on a shiny black bike, waving at stoplights to curious onlookers.
Monetary donations to the Toy Run are divided between SJRC and the Green Santa program.
The Comal County Sheriff’s Office project delivers gifts to families in need.
“Some of these bikers don’t have a lot of money,” Pantermuehl said. “But we still give our time and that little bit of extra money to see those children smile. That’s what’s important.”
Haley McNabb, who manages marketing, apparel and licensing at Gruene Harley-Davidson, enjoys gathering the bikers every year — and the response from the community.
Many children along the route come out of their houses to greet the group.
Some can’t believe their eyes at the sight of Santa revving up a motorcycle.
But for the motorcycle riders, the real excitement comes from knowing that the children at SJCR will have something to celebrate this year.
“So, yeah, it’s all these big burly guys, but inside deep down in their heart, they’re all warm and fuzzy,” McNabb said.
