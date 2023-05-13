Stacey Dicke joined the City of New Braunfels as Director of Parks and Recreation in 2004. Recently, Friends for the Preservation of Historic Landa Park learned that Stacey has accepted the position of Executive Director with the newly-formed New Braunfels Youth Collaborative. Her last day as Parks Director will be Friday, May 26.
Stacey’s departure gave Friends for the Preservation of Historic Landa Park an opportunity to reflect on some of her accomplishments during her nearly 20-year tenure. Foremost perhaps is the fact that the New Braunfels Parks and Recreation Department is once again a National Gold Medal finalist.
This unique distinction, awarded by the American Academy for Park and Recreation Administration in partnership with the National Recreation and Park Association (NRPA), honors public park and recreation agencies and state park systems throughout the United States and armed forces recreation programs worldwide that demonstrate excellence in long-range planning, resource management and innovative approaches to delivering superb park and recreation services with fiscally sound business practices.
With more than 700 acres of parkland, including an 18-hole championship golf course, a 74,000 square-foot recreation center, two historic cemeteries and the famous Comal River Tube Chute, all along with wonderful programming, the New Braunfels Parks and Recreation Department is a strong candidate.
In 2020, the New Braunfels Parks and Recreation Department received NRPA’s Commission for Accreditation of Park and Recreation Agencies (CAPRA) accreditation. This national accreditation reflects quality assurance and improvement to accredited park and recreation organizations throughout the United States by helping them build a comprehensive management system of operational best practices.
On the state level, Texas Recreation and Parks Society (TRAPS) awarded New Braunfels Parks their Gold Medal in 2010, 2016, and again in 2023. Under Stacey’s leadership, TRAPS has also recognized five New Braunfels Parks with Lone Star Legacy Awards. Those parks are Landa, Lindheimer Plaza, Cypress Bend, Main Plaza, and Haymarket Plaza.
Also under Stacey’s leadership, Founders’ Oak joined Texas A&M’s registry of Famous Trees of Texas. While locals know the beauty and significance of Founders’ Oak, the Texas Forestry Service’s designation added our town’s famous tree to an elite group of Texas trees. This designation is important not only in sharing New Braunfels history but is also important for tourism.
Each spring, Wein and Saengerfest becomes a popular tourist attraction in New Braunfels. Along with, for example, Soul Searching, Tamale Workshop, and Night Ramblings in Comal Cemeteries, these Park-related events provide a way to promote traditions important in the New Braunfels community.
In addition, two parks have opened under Stacey Dicke’s leadership: Fischer Park in 2015, and Mission Hill, Phase I, in 2022. Funding for the Mission Hill Park Phase II was approved by the voters last weekend. Phase II will complete construction of Mission Hill Park.
Joyce Compton of the NB Parks Foundation says,
“Stacey has been an integral part of the parks and recreation crew as well, and we could never thank her enough for her expertise and leadership. She’s an amazing, insightful director and we will miss her presence at our meetings greatly. Thank you, Stacey, for all your hard work in beautifying this city of ours.”
Stacey Dicke has demonstrated a unique ability to work with various groups throughout New Braunfels.
Former Councilman Ron Reaves, who also served on the New Braunfels Parks Advisory Board, said:
“It was a pleasure working with Stacey over the years, because she is a strong advocate for parks and recreation, and she was always willing to discuss any questions, ideas or concerns.”
Her openness to groups as distinct as New Braunfels Garden Club, Comal Garden Club, Guada Coma Garden Club, Four Season Garden Club, the Native Plant Society or the Texas Master Naturalists, for example, should serve her well in the new role.
We asked Stacey to review this overview of her work in New Braunfels Parks and Recreation for accuracy. In typical fashion, she replied: ‘all those accolades are a reflection of our amazing team here at PARD, and the incredible commitment to our parks by so many community members who supported, volunteered, contributed and loved that team!’
On a personal note, Stacey and Kyle Dicke are active members of Oakwood Baptist Church, where Stacey has served several terms a mentor to teen girls. The Dickes’ blended family includes Tyler Laird, Madison Laird Reynolds, Ashton Dicke, and Grant Dicke, as well as Harrison and Kate Brush. The family continues to grow, with the addition last October of their first grandchild Hudson.
Friends for the Preservation of Historic Landa Park join the greater New Braunfels Community in wishing Stacey well, and we feel comforted, somewhat, by the fact that area youth will gain such a positive influence in their lives. To say that Stacey Dicke will leave behind big shoes to fill seems an understatement. Stacey Dicke’s record and the admonition in Luke 10:37 seem a fitting reflection for us all: “Go and do thou likewise.”
