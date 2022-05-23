They are all around — signs that commemorate sites, buildings and people of historical significance, and with help from the Comal County Historical Commission, three historical markers have been placed throughout the county this year with more expected to be added over the next several months.
Weisser Dairy Farm-Pfeiffer Ranch, Cypress Bend Park and Hainrich Mordhorst have joined the over 100 registered Texas historical landmarks that reside around some of the most historical areas in Comal County.
“It’s certainly a way to recognize the history, and a way to capture the history to record the history,” said Cindy Coers, the chairman of the Comal County Historical Commission. “It’s important to tell the story, not only about the structures in the community, but also about the people in the history that go along with it.”
Each spot is nominated by a sponsor, who researches and presents evidence in a paper to demonstrate the location or person’s historic importance, which is then reviewed by the Texas Historical Commission. Only a few are selected each year by the commission, and it can be a very long process to get from submission to marker dedication.
However, once the site or building is historically recognized by the placement of a marker, it allows people to read up on the historical narratives behind some of the county’s most significant landmarks. In addition to preserving the historical heritage, the markers also stand as a reminder that these places are protected from being torn down or altered as the area grows.
“The history can be lost and on the RTHLs (registered Texas historical landmarks), the building and structures — it helps them from being demolished,” said Florence Borchers, the marker chair for the Comal County Historical Commission. “With the city growth we’re trying to get all the historic structures that have historical significance recognized because then you can’t just come in and plow down a historic building.”
Along with the over 100 markers in Comal County, the area also has 29 National Register of Historic Places listings, including Pape-Borchers Homestead and the Mayer-Kappelmann Homestead. Come next month the commission with the Comal County Commissioners Court will celebrate another listing for the Mission Valley School and Teacherage.
The Comal County Historical Commission has been working hard to get some of these historical buildings and structures that house some of the area’s history recognized by the state since it was established by the Comal County Commissioners Court in 1963.
The 20-member commission appointed by the court serves as a resource to help those who want to sponsor a location get their documents together and submit them to the Texas Historical Commission for review.
“(We) just don’t want to see them taken down, so the only way we know how to do it is to process these historical markers,” Borchers said.
When a location is confirmed by the Texas Historical Commission and the Comal County Historical Commission finally receives the plaque, which gives a description of the history behind the site, a dedication is held in its honor.
In the historical community’s continued effort to raise awareness of the historical impact of sites in the area, the EL Camino Real de los National Historic Trail Association is partnering with the National Park Service and communities in Texas to develop chapters in their areas.
The meeting for the association, which recognizes and protects some of the founding trails in Texas, will be held on Wednesday, May 25 at 10 a.m. Registration for the event can be found online at https://elcaminomtc.eventzilla.net/web/event?eventid=2138586904.
For a complete listing of registered historical sites in Comal County, or get involved in the commission, or find out how to sponsor a site visit https://www.co.comal.tx.us/CCHC.htm.
