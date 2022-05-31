The New Braunfels Utilities Rate Advisory Committee will hold its initial meeting on Wednesday at 3 p.m. at the NBU Service Training Room, located at 355 FM 306 in New Braunfels.
The committee, created to ensure NBU maintains fair and equitable rates as the utility prepares to go before the New Braunfels City Council next year to propose a new rate plan, was appointed by NBU’s Board of Trustees at its April meeting.
City Council members approved the current three-year rate plan in October 2020.
“The June 1 meeting is the first of approximately six meetings the NBU Rate Advisory Committee plans to hold throughout 2022 and 2023 as NBU completes the Cost of Service and Rate Design Study and prepares to go before the City Council in April 2023 to propose the finalized rate plan,” said Melissa C. Krause, NBU chief strategic communications and security officer.
Presentations regarding general information on utility rates and rate studies, cost of the service study overview and the project schedule are on the committee’s agenda.
To help determine the total costs of providing service to customers and equitably allocate those costs to each customer class, the utility’s board of trustees commissioned a consultant to complete a cost of service study.
Fort Worth-based Freese and Nichols will be the lead consultant performing the water and wastewater cost of service study, while Richardson-based New Gen Strategies and Solutions will be the sub-consultant performing the electric cost of service study.
Ian Taylor, NBU’s chief executive officer, said contracting with a consultant to perform a cost of service study in standard industry practice.
“Every utility does this,” Taylor said. “It’s the type of expertise that a utility our size would not have on staff — not just the expertise but the number of people require to conduct it. It’s like if you design a wastewater treatment plant — you hire a consulting engineer to come in and do it. It’s a similar type of discipline.”
According to NBU, the contract with Freese and Nichols with New Gen as a subcontractor to conduct the study comes at a cost of $259,834.
The consultants will work with teams across NBU to complete the comprehensive water, wastewater and electric cost of service study.
While consultants develop the cost of service study, NBU teams will work with the utility’s Rate Advisory Committee to share data to assist committee members in analyzing rate design alternatives for recommendations to the NBU Board of Trustees.
The committee comprises members selected throughout NBU’s service territory.
New Braunfels City Council nominated seven members. New Braunfels Utilities chose the remaining 11 members to represent all customer classes, including health care, recreational, seasonal, tourism, manufacturing, large retail, small business, school district, nonprofit/affordable housing, developer/builder and multifamily residential customers.
Members of the 2022-2023 NBU Rate Advisory Committee include Chair Les Shephard, mayoral nomination; Stuart Blythin, District 1 nomination; Vice-chair Justin Meadows, District 2 nomination; Mark Hampton, District 3 nomination; Michael Patrick Harrington, District 4 nomination; Bobby Avary, District 5 nomination; and Stuart Hansmann, District 6 nomination.
Members nominated by the NBU Board of Trustees include Kate Gideon, David Glazener, Darren Hill, Alice Jewell, Alan Luke, Chip Mills, Jonathan Packer, Ian Perez, Jimmy Rabon, Cade Smith and Chris Snider.
The committee will serve until the study’s completion in March 2023.
The Rate Advisory Committee meetings are open to the public and will be posted following the Texas Open Meetings Act.
To access the meeting schedule, agenda and presentations, visit https://nbutexas.municodemeetings.com.
To learn more about NBU’s Rate Advisory Committee, visit nbutexas.com/rate-advisory-committee.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.