Most things one can think of or ever desire can now appear at the door with a push of a button.
One might order a new electric lawn mower that can show up moments later, but who would do the lawn work?
Thankfully, there’s an app for that — GreenPal.
GreenPal has expanded its services to New Braunfels to help bring convenience to lawn and outdoor services.
Gene Caballero is one of the three founders of GreenPal, along with Bryan Clayton and Zach Hendrix.
Although the three worked together to start GreenPal in 2012, Caballero has worked in the landscaping industry since his lawn mowing days in middle school.
Mowing lawns was an avenue toward gaining extra income for Caballero, and he returned to it for a bit after graduating from college.
However, Caballero’s first job out of college was in sales.
“My territory was the west coast,” Caballero said. “I was a little privy to newer technologies like Uber, Lyft, Airbnb and just kind of knew that, hey, if a stranger was going to summon another stranger to come pick them up and let them take them somewhere or let a stranger sleep in their guest bedroom for extra money then that consumer mindset would probably do the same with lawn care.”
Along with noticing this technological connection, Caballero also understood the plights of a homeowner; finding a landscaping professional can be challenging.
These two topics inspired the three co-founders to create the GreenPal app.
The business may have been created in Nashville, but GreenPal has over 250 markets nationwide.
On April 11, GreenPal expanded its services to New Braunfels.
To access GreenPal, users can use their website or download their free app. There, users can input the address of the property needing service and the date when the service is desired.
The prescreened vendors of the app are notified of the new lawn bid; the vendors are those who have signed up to pick up job opportunities from the app.
“Not only do we help with their demand creation,” Caballero said, “we also help with their route optimization, their scheduling, their payment processing, so we kind of do all of that for the landscaping professional.”
Vendors can see the property through Google Street and aerial views, see the square footage, and bid on the property.
Then, the homeowner can review the bids; the owner can see the vendor’s reviews, ratings and pricing. After considering everything, the homeowner can decide who they want to work with.
Caballero said for those that are interested in getting a quote, it’s free. Furthermore, the quote is how much you’ll pay; there are no additional convenience fees or upcharges.
For vendors, signing up is free, and GreenPal takes 5% of the transaction.
Those interested in getting help outside the house, or wanting to provide said help, can sign up at www.yourgreenpal.com/tx/new-braunfels-lawn-care .
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.