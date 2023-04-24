Thank you to the New Braunfels Herald-Zeitung for allowing me the opportunity to address Kenneth Wells’ column on April 21 in response to my column regarding HB3 which, among other provisions, would require an armed presence on every campus in the state. Thank you to Mr. Wells for his thoughtful and respectful response.
First, I would like to address the statement that “continual media coverage of mass shootings has created a paralyzing fear for our children.” Active shooter drills are likened to duck and cover drills that another generation practiced. I have no doubt that parents from the 1950s feared for their children’s safety, as all parents do. From my perspective, the media continues covering these incidents because they continue happening. So far this year there have been 14 shootings in U.S. schools. Three of them were in Texas. I don’t recall there ever being a nuclear attack in the United States by a U.S. citizen at the rate of 14 in four months. And to clarify, what my child and spouse experienced were actual lockdowns, not drills. You could minimize how I felt by referring to it as choking up. In the moment it felt more like my worst fears coming true.
Next, I agree that presenting numbers from data can be misleading if not critically discerned. I will simply ask how the accidents, homicides, and suicides that are the top three causes of death in 15-to 19-year-olds happen, and if guns have anything to do with them.
Regarding HB3, the April 21 column states, “the fear is that costs will drive schools to simply arm staff members and provide cursory training, resulting in school staff leaving guns in restrooms and teachers being unable to safely and calmly take down an armed intruder.” The comments in my original column were based on facts, not fear. The Guardian Program (or Texas School Safety Program), which certifies teachers and school employees to carry a gun on campus, requires 16 hours of training. Much less than the training and vetting of the United States military which is identified as the greatest deterrent to violence against our nation. Incidents of school staff leaving guns in restrooms have already happened. In February, the superintendent of Rising Star ISD resigned after his gun was found by a third-grader in a bathroom stall. In March a Granbury High School teacher was placed on administrative leave after leaving his gun unattended in a restroom. I presume these employees received the training required by the state to carry a gun on campus.
The column also states, “Those who oppose HB3 feel the answer is no more guns, but that’s no better than saving children from drowning by saying no more pools.” To clarify, I am not asking for guns to be removed from society. I am asking that they not be required in every school. Comparing guns to swimming pools is a false equivalency. The purpose of a gun is to kill or injure a human or animal, or to hit a target. Swimming pools? Quite a different purpose.
I appreciate the author’s proposal to create a federal administration dedicated to the safety of schools and large gatherings. But will increased police presence and metal detectors in schools actually improve safety? There are already solid safeguards on campuses that resulted from incidents at Columbine, Sandy Hook, and Parkland. Anyone who has tried to visit their child at school can tell you that it is no easy matter to simply get into the office front door. We’ve improved security multiple times. Uvalde provided a painful example that a police presence on campus does not guarantee protection.
What if we focused our efforts on preventing violence rather than deterring violence? Focus on the why and not the what. Programs that address the mental health needs of our students, teaching them how to manage their feelings when anger arises can decrease the incidence of violence on campus. Gun owners have a duty to securely store their firearms when not carrying them so that children and adolescents cannot access them.
I would like to invite our community to think about this issue, beyond our gut-level reactions regarding the presence of guns in our country. Yes, I do find it very disturbing that the legislature is considering requiring an armed presence on every campus in the state. It doesn’t have to be this way. We can demand better for our children.
