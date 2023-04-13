Data from the CDC shows that gun violence is the leading cause of death for children aged 1-19 in our country. As the mother of two school aged children and the wife of a school teacher, gun violence is something I think about every day.
During this school year alone, I have received text messages from my husband on two occasions that they were under a lockdown. We also received notification from the middle school principal about a threat made on social media. We were assured that the police had been notified and determined there was no actual threat. The next day I received a text from my middle schooler: “We are in a lockdown. I love you so much.” These are messages that every parent and loved one of a school employee or student fears they will receive one day. We can argue back and forth about what this statistic from the CDC means and what we can or cannot do to change this. One thing I hope that we can all agree on is this: guns in the wrong hands and handled improperly are dangerous.
The Texas Legislature is currently in session. One of the bills that is a high priority this session is HB3. Many of the provisions in the bill are logical: schools must have an emergency plan, they should be audited to determine they are following proper procedures, school building standards should be reviewed every five years to ensure the most up to date practices for keeping kids safe are in place. But one provision of this bill is very disturbing — the bill would require an armed presence on every campus. It states that local school boards shall determine the number of armed personnel for each campus. A board could require more than one armed person on campus. The person may be a school district peace officer, a school resource officer, a commissioned peace officer employed as a security officer, a school marshal, or a school district employee.
Some school districts in our state can afford to hire a professional security officer for each school in their district, but not all can. This means that teachers or other staff members will be armed on campus. The bill states that the armed presence must be trained in school safety. There are currently two programs in place to train staff members who wish to carry a gun on campus: the Marshal Plan and the Guardian Plan. The Guardian Plan is much less expensive and requires significantly fewer hours of training. It is likely to be the plan used by many districts.
To review: HB3 would require at least one armed employee on every campus. That person is not required to be a security professional. They are likely to be certified through a program requiring minimal training. In sum: there will be more guns on campus and they will be carried by people with as little as 16 hours of training.
This year there have been at least two cases in Texas of armed school staff leaving guns in restrooms. Even the most highly-trained and responsible person is still human and prone to make mistakes like this. In one instance, a third-grader found the gun. Requiring guns on every campus guarantees that this scenario will play out multiple times. And it only takes one instance of an unsecured gun to lead to a school tragedy.
Consider this: In the event of a school shooting, how likely is it that a teacher who is responsible for keeping a classroom full of students calm and safe could successfully shoot an armed intruder? Why do we think a person with minimal training would be able to react with the precision of a hero from an action film? The shameful response to the school shooting in Uvalde shows how futile even an army of highly-trained and fully-armed professionals are in protecting our students and staff when a gun is present.
How would police responding to a shooting know that the teacher is a safe person and not a threat? What if a teacher attempts to shoot a gunman and accidentally shoots another student? The solution to gun violence on campus cannot be to have more guns on campus.
HB3 is expected to pass and be signed into law this session. If you feel that requiring an armed presence on every school campus is a mistake, reach out to your state representatives NOW. There is not a second to waste.
